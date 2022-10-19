ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Hills, AZ

Officials in Arizona report 22-year-old missing, last seen in White Hills

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8fBD_0ieLAIEs00

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating Braxton Johnson, a 22-year-old.

Johnson went missing in the area of White Hills, Arizona. He was last seen around noon on Sunday near Lunado Drive and La Selva Drive.

He was on foot, walking in black socks and wearing a greenish/cream colored hooded sweatshirt, a short-sleeve blue shirt, and blue striped silk pajama pants.

If you see him, do not approach, and contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753.

Comments / 7

Related
AZFamily

Police searching for man accused of murders in Arizona, Nevada

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement agencies in Arizona and Nevada are searching for a suspect in murders that happened in both states this week. Most recently, Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Other details about the murder in Arizona were not immediately available.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
zachnews.net

News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.

Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
knau.org

Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for 'at risk male'

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old in the community of White Hills near the Nevada border. They describe Braxton Johnson as an “at risk male.”. He was last seen at about noon Sunday and was on foot, walking in black socks and wearing...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fatal rollover in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy