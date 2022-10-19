Officials in Arizona report 22-year-old missing, last seen in White Hills

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating Braxton Johnson, a 22-year-old.

Johnson went missing in the area of White Hills, Arizona. He was last seen around noon on Sunday near Lunado Drive and La Selva Drive.

He was on foot, walking in black socks and wearing a greenish/cream colored hooded sweatshirt, a short-sleeve blue shirt, and blue striped silk pajama pants.

If you see him, do not approach, and contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753.