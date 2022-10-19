ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators generate early offense, slide past Bruins

Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson all had one goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators broke out for a 7-5 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

The Senators scored three goals in each of the first two periods and overcame a four-goal middle frame by Boston.

Artem Zub also had a multi-point night with a goal and an assist.

Anton Forsberg made 29 saves as Ottawa’s winning netminder.

Boston’s Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak each had a goal and two assists, while Jake DeBrusk dished out two helpers.

Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves in two periods for Boston. Linus Ullmark had five more during the final frame.

The Bruins fell into their first deficit of the season as Ottawa scored on its first two shots to energize the crowd.

Just 64 seconds in, Claude Giroux took a cross-ice pass from Alex DeBrincat and sent a shot home from the bottom of the right circle.

Stutzle fed Tkachuk, who sent a snap shot past Swayman’s short side to double the Ottawa lead to 2-0 at the 3:09 mark.

Minutes after Tkachuk’s goaltender interference wiped away a goal, the Senators extended their lead at 13:14. Batherson buried a one-timer from the slot.

The Bruins scored with three minutes left in the first as Bergeron buried a rebound after Pastrnak was denied on a wraparound try.

Bergeron’s 403rd career goal broke a tie with Rick Middleton for third-most in team history.

Boston scored two goals in 1:02 to tie the score early in the second. Krejci slotted a power-play goal upstairs just 28 seconds in before Charlie Coyle slid a puck from the boards to A.J. Greer in the left circle for the tying marker.

Two quick-strike goals in 2:01 went the other way and lifted the Senators to a 5-3 advantage. Mathieu Joseph set up Shane Pinto for a two-on-one goal at 11:57, while Stutzle sent home a wide open chance at the net front at 13:58.

Ottawa extended its lead back to three as a turnover to Austin Watson set up Mark Kastelic at 16:29, but Nick Foligno and Pastrnak brought the Bruins back within 6-5 over the final 2:05 of the second. Foligno’s goal included an assist by Jakub Lauko, his first NHL point.

Zeb netted a rebound goal at 9:58 of the third, making it 7-5 Ottawa.

–Field Level Media

