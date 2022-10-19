Read full article on original website
‘Beauty standards are causing cancer’: Rochester expert on Black women being at risk for uterine cancer
Uterine cancer accounts for 3% of all new cancer cases, but it is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system with over 65,000 estimated new cases in 2022.
Respiratory viruses surge early, sending children to the emergency room
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester General Hospital has seen a noticeable rise in children showing up to its pediatric emergency room for this time of year, but it’s not due to COVID. Doctors blame it on respiratory viruses. Medical experts believe we’ve grown accustomed to giving our children a COVID-19 test to see if they’re […]
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: A kindergartner wanders away from school. Has RCSD changed its policies following the 2018 death of Trevyon Rowe?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday, the district released a statement saying it’s investigating the incident in which a 5-year-old at School 39 was left outside alone following recess. The frightened child walked almost a mile looking for help before a neighbor found little Jonathan Greene crying on her doorstep. News10 NBC reported the incident exclusively on Thursday.
13 WHAM
AAA recommends parents talk to teens about driver safety
Rochester, N.Y. — Safety is a top priority for anyone behind the wheel. It's even more important when it comes to young drivers. AAA says more than 60% of teens get their license before they are 18 and young drivers can benefit from professional training and safety courses, most notably to always be aware of your surroundings and other drivers.
‘This is about saving lives’: Monroe County launches 2 initiatives to fight opioid crisis
The Monroe County Department of Health said they are joining 33 other communities across New York, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Ohio in launching a communications campaign.
This Former Upstate New York Asylum Is Considered One of the Scariest Places in the World
It has been called the most haunted place in the entire state of New York as well as one of the scariest places in the world, and if you dare, you can be placed on a three-hour psych hold within its walls. Opened on January 1, 1827, the Rolling Hills...
13 WHAM
Lollypop Farm hosts a Fall in Love: Speed Dating Event
Rochester, N.Y. — Speed dating like you're never seen it before. Many were able to talk and play with animals at Lollypop Farms in hopes of finding them a permanent home. Adoptions were free on Thursday with the love of discovering affection for a furry friend. "They are looking...
wdkx.com
Mayor Malik Evans And The City Of Rochester Updates On The Homelessness Issue In The City
Mayor Malik Evans held a press conference Friday morning to announce the City Of Rochester will be with the county and other services to help the homeless issue in Rochester. One of the other key points discussed at the press conference was the heroin and opioid problem in the city along with mental health.
13 WHAM
Mother, newborn OK after violent outburst at Unity maternity ward
Greece, N.Y. — A woman and her newborn baby are uninjured after an unexpected intrusion Thursday at Unity Hospital. The woman and her baby were bonding around noon, moments after the baby was born, when Destiny Thompson, 27, entered the hospital's August Family Birth Place, according to police. "She...
Kucko’s Camera: Nature’s spotlight cast on Sodus
This was a bit of a surprise given the breezy weather we've had a of late
13 WHAM
Ridge Road Fire Department receives grant for live-saving AED's
Henrietta, N.Y. — A generous donation to help local heroes save lives. The Ridge Road Fire District proudly made the trip across town to Henrietta to receive a grant of more than 19 thousand dollars from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The gift will help the fire district...
13 WHAM
Death on Park Avenue ruled homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — Nearly five months after police found a body inside a home on Park Avenue, the death has been ruled a homicide. Police responded to the home around noon May 27 and found Amber Gartung, 33, dead. The Rochester Police Department announced Friday that the Monroe County...
Rochester company honored by New York State Industries for the Disabled
Sheen & Shine, Inc. hires individuals with disabilities and qualified veterans for work.
Local leaders announce $800K in proposed funding to Lifespan of Greater Rochester
This proposal is among 40 projects selected to be apart of the "Bring Monroe Back" plan.
Veterans Voices: Man joined Navy as barber, never cut hair
GATES, NY (WROC) When Ralph Lippa graduated high school, the Korean War was still ongoing. Lippa was concerned about being drafted, so he decided to just sign up and get it over with, joining the Navy. His job, — or rating,– was a ship’s shopkeeper on USS Bexar (APA 237- LPA 237). “And they said– […]
13 WHAM
'Trunk or Treat' returns to Frontier Field
Rochester, N.Y. — Creating a safe and fun Halloween environment for kids of all abilities in Rochester. Thursday, a "Trunk or Treat" event at Frontier Field that gave young ones a friendly, low-sensory environment to enjoy the Halloween experience. Nearly 500 kids took part, more than doubling the numbers...
RFD: 12-year-old boy hospitalized after shock at substation
Firefighters found the boy inside the fence line. He was semiconscous with severe electrical burns on his body.
13 WHAM
Monroe County announces proposed funds for elder support organization
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County announced $800,000 in proposed funding for Lifespan of Greater Rochester, a non-profit that provides support services for older adults. The proposal is one of nearly 40 projects selected as part of Bring Monroe Back, the county's plan to utilize over $144 million in funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Woman’s death on Park Ave. in May declared a homicide
33-year-old Amber Gartung was found dead inside a home.
Massive Pirate Town Takes Over New York Lawn for Disney Quality Halloween Display
How do you top two massive pirate ship displays for Halloween? You build an entire pirate town that rivals anything you'd see at Disney. Tony DeMatteo started by building a half ship on his front lawn in Rochester, New York for Halloween. The next year it was a 60-foot ship. Then it was 2 ships in 2021. With no idea how to top that, DeMatteo found himself with a full pirate town called Port Royal this year.
