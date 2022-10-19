ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: A kindergartner wanders away from school. Has RCSD changed its policies following the 2018 death of Trevyon Rowe?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday, the district released a statement saying it’s investigating the incident in which a 5-year-old at School 39 was left outside alone following recess. The frightened child walked almost a mile looking for help before a neighbor found little Jonathan Greene crying on her doorstep. News10 NBC reported the incident exclusively on Thursday.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

AAA recommends parents talk to teens about driver safety

Rochester, N.Y. — Safety is a top priority for anyone behind the wheel. It's even more important when it comes to young drivers. AAA says more than 60% of teens get their license before they are 18 and young drivers can benefit from professional training and safety courses, most notably to always be aware of your surroundings and other drivers.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Lollypop Farm hosts a Fall in Love: Speed Dating Event

Rochester, N.Y. — Speed dating like you're never seen it before. Many were able to talk and play with animals at Lollypop Farms in hopes of finding them a permanent home. Adoptions were free on Thursday with the love of discovering affection for a furry friend. "They are looking...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Mother, newborn OK after violent outburst at Unity maternity ward

Greece, N.Y. — A woman and her newborn baby are uninjured after an unexpected intrusion Thursday at Unity Hospital. The woman and her baby were bonding around noon, moments after the baby was born, when Destiny Thompson, 27, entered the hospital's August Family Birth Place, according to police. "She...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Ridge Road Fire Department receives grant for live-saving AED's

Henrietta, N.Y. — A generous donation to help local heroes save lives. The Ridge Road Fire District proudly made the trip across town to Henrietta to receive a grant of more than 19 thousand dollars from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The gift will help the fire district...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Death on Park Avenue ruled homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — Nearly five months after police found a body inside a home on Park Avenue, the death has been ruled a homicide. Police responded to the home around noon May 27 and found Amber Gartung, 33, dead. The Rochester Police Department announced Friday that the Monroe County...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Veterans Voices: Man joined Navy as barber, never cut hair

GATES, NY (WROC) When Ralph Lippa graduated high school, the Korean War was still ongoing. Lippa was concerned about being drafted, so he decided to just sign up and get it over with, joining the Navy. His job, — or rating,– was a ship’s shopkeeper on USS Bexar (APA 237- LPA 237).  “And they said– […]
GATES, NY
13 WHAM

'Trunk or Treat' returns to Frontier Field

Rochester, N.Y. — Creating a safe and fun Halloween environment for kids of all abilities in Rochester. Thursday, a "Trunk or Treat" event at Frontier Field that gave young ones a friendly, low-sensory environment to enjoy the Halloween experience. Nearly 500 kids took part, more than doubling the numbers...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County announces proposed funds for elder support organization

Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County announced $800,000 in proposed funding for Lifespan of Greater Rochester, a non-profit that provides support services for older adults. The proposal is one of nearly 40 projects selected as part of Bring Monroe Back, the county's plan to utilize over $144 million in funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Massive Pirate Town Takes Over New York Lawn for Disney Quality Halloween Display

How do you top two massive pirate ship displays for Halloween? You build an entire pirate town that rivals anything you'd see at Disney. Tony DeMatteo started by building a half ship on his front lawn in Rochester, New York for Halloween. The next year it was a 60-foot ship. Then it was 2 ships in 2021. With no idea how to top that, DeMatteo found himself with a full pirate town called Port Royal this year.
ROCHESTER, NY

