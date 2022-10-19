Suspected DUI driver hits & flips car with elderly people inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an impaired driver ran a red light and plowed into a car at Elvis Presley and Raines Monday, sending a 72-year-old driver and 93-year-old passenger to the hospital.
Witnesses said a driver in a white Chevy Equinox was southbound on Elvis Presley Boulevard when he flipped the other vehicle and then fled the scene.
Police found the white Chevy Equinox with heavy front-end damage in a nearby lot at Elvis Presley and Marlin and took the driver, 40-year-old Terrence King, into custody.MPD: Woman hits husband with car 3 times, tries to cut him
Police said King was stumbling and appeared to be under the influence of something.
Officers said there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle, and they found marijuana, alcohol, and hydrocodone pills inside the Equinox.
Police said King was driving with a revoked license and did not have proof of insurance.
He was charged with DUI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, disregarding a red light, driving with a revoked license, and possession of a controlled substance.Woman dead after shooting leads to crash in Whitehaven
The victims in the other car were both transported to the Regional One Medical Center but were not seriously hurt.
King is being held on a $20,000 bond. He will be arraigned on the charges Wednesday.
