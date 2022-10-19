Suspected DUI driver hits & flips car with elderly people inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an impaired driver ran a red light and plowed into a car at Elvis Presley and Raines Monday, sending a 72-year-old driver and 93-year-old passenger to the hospital.

Witnesses said a driver in a white Chevy Equinox was southbound on Elvis Presley Boulevard when he flipped the other vehicle and then fled the scene.

Elvis Presley Boulevard & Raines Road

Police found the white Chevy Equinox with heavy front-end damage in a nearby lot at Elvis Presley and Marlin and took the driver, 40-year-old Terrence King, into custody.

Police said King was stumbling and appeared to be under the influence of something.

Officers said there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle, and they found marijuana, alcohol, and hydrocodone pills inside the Equinox.

Police said King was driving with a revoked license and did not have proof of insurance.

He was charged with DUI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, disregarding a red light, driving with a revoked license, and possession of a controlled substance.

The victims in the other car were both transported to the Regional One Medical Center but were not seriously hurt.

King is being held on a $20,000 bond. He will be arraigned on the charges Wednesday.

