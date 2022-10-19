ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspected DUI driver hits & flips car with elderly people inside

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yCQ3_0ieL9Pb700

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an impaired driver ran a red light and plowed into a car at Elvis Presley and Raines Monday, sending a 72-year-old driver and 93-year-old passenger to the hospital.

Witnesses said a driver in a white Chevy Equinox was southbound on Elvis Presley Boulevard when he flipped the other vehicle and then fled the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ie2aU_0ieL9Pb700
Elvis Presley Boulevard & Raines Road

Police found the white Chevy Equinox with heavy front-end damage in a nearby lot at Elvis Presley and Marlin and took the driver, 40-year-old Terrence King, into custody.

MPD: Woman hits husband with car 3 times, tries to cut him

Police said King was stumbling and appeared to be under the influence of something.

Officers said there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle, and they found marijuana, alcohol, and hydrocodone pills inside the Equinox.

Police said King was driving with a revoked license and did not have proof of insurance.

He was charged with DUI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, disregarding a red light, driving with a revoked license, and possession of a controlled substance.

Woman dead after shooting leads to crash in Whitehaven

The victims in the other car were both transported to the Regional One Medical Center but were not seriously hurt.

King is being held on a $20,000 bond. He will be arraigned on the charges Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Suspect crashes stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road: SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is in custody after reportedly striking several vehicles and crashing a stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road Friday evening. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:15 p.m. deputies spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline and Holmes Road. The sheriff’s office […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman tries to run over husband, injures children: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested and is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and child abuse. Detectives say Audrey Kimble went on a rampage against her husband. Investigators say for a reason unknown, Kimble tried using her Mercury Mountaineer to run over her husband. Police add her 2-year-old child […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect taken into custody after multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash involving several cars Friday evening. Deputies were alerted about a stolen car heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline Road and Holmes Road. The car struck several cars at the intersection before crashing at Riverdale and...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man accused of stealing gun, 2 cars from Bass Pro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Bass Pro Shop employee has been charged with stealing two cars and a gun from the facility at the Pyramid in Downtown Memphis. Timothy Woodard has been charged with theft of property $10,000 to $60,000 and burglary of a motor vehicle. According to police, a man reported that his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD expected to make announcement on officers taking home squad cars

UPDATE: 30 take-home vehicles were unveiled by the department Friday. See story here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis police department will launch a new program for officers. We are told this program will allow for take-home vehicles for the city of Memphis police. Today’s announcement will be at 1 o’clock this afternoon at the training […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted for firing shots at Raleigh homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at homes in Raleigh. Memphis Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Gladstone Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, a suspect driving a black Infiniti QX80 fired several shots at a house. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

22 pounds of fentanyl found in couch cushion during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Three men are behind bars after 22 pounds of fentanyl was seized on I-40 Thursday morning, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced. It all started Thursday morning when Criminal Interdiction Agents stopped a 2011 Nissan Maxima on the interstate near the Shelby/Fayette County line for displaying a false Texas temporary tag […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man injured in Oakhaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Oakhaven, and police are still looking for a suspect. The shots were fired near the intersection of Burgess Drive and Burgess Cove. Police said one man was taken to Methodist South Hospital by private vehicle and is in non-critical condition. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family demanding justice 1 year after fatal MPD officer crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is calling for swift justice after a former off-duty Memphis Police officer was involved in an accident that killed two people last summer. Nearly 16 months after the death of 19-year-old Travis Parham and 42-year-old Wallace Morris, the pain remains for loved ones. “It’s hard,” said Sabrina Robinson. “I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man exposes himself to children at southwest Memphis hotel: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly exposed himself to young girls at a hotel in southwest Memphis. Police say officers responded to the Rest Inn on South Third Street at around 9:15 p.m. on September 28. According to police, a man approached several young girls at the Marathon gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD unveils new take-home vehicles for some officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirty new marked Memphis Police patrol vehicles will be driven home by officers soon as part of a new take-home vehicle program announced Friday. The new patrol vehicles will be assigned to MPD officers who reside in certain zip codes in the city limits. They will not only drive them while on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KPLC TV

Police: Memphis man shoots DoorDash driver, steals car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man is accused of attempting to kill a DoorDash driver. The incident occurred on Sept. 14 on Peres Avenue, according to WMC. The victim told police that he made a delivery and was walking to his vehicle when an unknown man opened his door.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

MPD: Woman hits husband with car 3 times, tries to cut him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A South Memphis woman was locked up early Tuesday morning after police say she came at her husband with a knife and hit him three times with her car. It happened outside the couple’s apartment in the 400 block of East Georgia Avenue. Dedrus Wilson, 45, was charged with four counts […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rash of thefts leaves Walmart customers uneasy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers at a Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis are calling for changes after a string of auto thefts left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Wilma Osby’s relationship with her Chevy Silverado runs deep, so deep she refers to it as “big daddy.” “That’s the only man that ain’t […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy