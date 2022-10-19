ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
cryptoglobe.com

Binance Burns 2.5 Billion Terra Classic ($LUNC) Tokens As Community Lowers Burn Tax

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has revealed that in its third batch of Terra Classic ($LUNC) tokens burns it has destroyed 2.5 billion tokens, permanently removing them from circulation in a single transaction. According to information from Binance’s pages, at the time of the burn, the $LUNC tokens were worth nearly...
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: Coinbase Data Suggests That Cardano Could Be ‘Gaining Popularity’

The latest trading data about the recent trading activity of Coinbase customers paints a bullish picture for Cardano ($ADA). According to data from crypto exchange Coinbase, as of 1:30 p.m. UTC on October 21, in the past 24-hour period, 91% of Coinbase customers increased their “net position” in $ADA, which could mean that “the asset is gaining popularity.”
cryptoglobe.com

Chainlink ($LINK) Will ‘Move Hard to the Upside’, Says Popular Cryptocurrency Analyst

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has revealed they believe that the price of smart contract oracle platform Chainlink ($LINK) will “move hard to the upside” in the near future, despite seeing sideways price action over the last few months. According to the pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa, $LINK has been...
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP Price Will ‘Hit 5 Digits and Beyond’ Says Popular US Music Producer

The founder and CEO of Sound Alive Records Eric Finnerud, known as E. Smitty, has revealed he believes that the price of $XRP will “hit 5 digits and beyond,” suggesting the cryptocurrency could explode in the future. E. Smitty’s prediction would see $XRP appreciate immensely, as the cryptocurrency...
cryptoglobe.com

Bitstamp and Uniswap Receive Highest Grade in Cryptocompare’s Exchange Benchmark Report

CryptoCompare, the leading institutional digital asset data provider and FCA-authorized benchmark administrator, has launched its updated Exchange Benchmark, which now also assesses the risk associated with decentralized exchanges (DEXs). According to a press release the firm shared, trading activity on decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges has skyrocketed, to the point that in...
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto.com Reiterates Support for Flare ($FLR) Airdrop for $XRP Holders

Popular cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com has reiterated will be distributing Flare Network ($FLR) tokens to $XRP holders, nearly two years after the airdrop’s snapshot was taken. According to an announcement Crypto.com shared with its users, the company is supporting the airdrop for XRP holders from “supported jurisdictions” and the...
cryptoglobe.com

Mobile Bank N26 Going To Make Crypto As Easy as ‘A Marathon of Your Favorite Show’

On Thursday (October 20), digital/mobile bank N26 announced that it is going to make crypto trading super easy, starting with its customers based in Austria. Berlin-headquartered N26, which was founded in 2013 by Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal, has a full German banking license (which it obtained in 2016), which means that it is “governed by the same laws and regulations as any other bank—and that your funds are protected up to €100,000 by the German Deposit Protection Scheme, as defined by EU guidelines.”
cryptoglobe.com

Sonar Announces The Launch Of Sonar Studio v 0.3

This week, Sonar has introduced the much anticipated Sonar Studio v 0.3 update installment. Sonar Studio is the central cryptocurrency analytical and portfolio tracking mainstay of the Sonar Ecosystem. The 0.3 update consists of three main components: Sonar Studio redesign and optimization, the addition of the Sonar Academy, and the rollout and integration of Sonar Blockchain API. Sonar Studio is the foundation that the rest of the Sonar Ecosystem will be built upon. Sonar aims to create a comprehensive user experience and OS for Web3. Users will be able to interact and browse every aspect of Web3 using the Sonar suite of tools and wallet.
cryptoglobe.com

Digital Arms Launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web3

Digital Arms, the world’s first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset 12 pm UTC on Oct. 14, 2022 and sold its first NFT collection in 30minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token — also known by its ticker symbol, HNTR — launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its “DogTags” collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy