This week, Sonar has introduced the much anticipated Sonar Studio v 0.3 update installment. Sonar Studio is the central cryptocurrency analytical and portfolio tracking mainstay of the Sonar Ecosystem. The 0.3 update consists of three main components: Sonar Studio redesign and optimization, the addition of the Sonar Academy, and the rollout and integration of Sonar Blockchain API. Sonar Studio is the foundation that the rest of the Sonar Ecosystem will be built upon. Sonar aims to create a comprehensive user experience and OS for Web3. Users will be able to interact and browse every aspect of Web3 using the Sonar suite of tools and wallet.

1 DAY AGO