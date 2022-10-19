ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

NJ.com

Football: North Warren cruises past Pequannock, improves playoff standing

Angelo Fluri finished with 115 yards and a touchdown as North Warren dominated from the opening minutes of a 33-6 victory over Pequannock in Blairstown. North Warren (6-2) extends its winning streak to four games with a strong effort on both sides of the ball. Jared Van Valkenburg completed four passes, including a touchdown strike to Craig Shipps.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap

Cinnaminson scored two goals in the first half to gain control during a 3-1 victory over Moorestown in Moorestown. Joshua Pereira and Christian Palmer scored goals for Cinnaminson (11-3-2) during the win. Dean Karch also found the back of the net. Sebastian Witt finished with a game-high 10 saves for...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township

Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap

Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
MEDFORD, NJ
Randolph over Parsippany Hills - Field hockey recap

Anna Stock struck twice while Riley Novak and Kayla Pentz each chipped in a goal as Randolph won on the road, 4-0, over Parsippany Hills. Jessa Altemose recored the shutout with one save for Randolph (11-4-3), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Parsippany Hills is now 3-9-2. The...
RANDOLPH, NJ
West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap

Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic

Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022

Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
