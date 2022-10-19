Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now OpenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Locals Set World Record with Tribute to UkraineMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Event: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own CreativityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Football: Shawnee, Papa top Williamstown to secure high seed for postseason
Joe Papa hit Williamstown in the air and on the ground as Shawnee defeated Williamstown, 30-14, in Williamstown. Papa completed 8-of-10 passes for 113 yards and ran for two touchdowns as the Renegades improved to 5-4 on the year. Williamstown dropped to 2-7. Nick Rusinski also ran 17 times for...
Football: North Warren cruises past Pequannock, improves playoff standing
Angelo Fluri finished with 115 yards and a touchdown as North Warren dominated from the opening minutes of a 33-6 victory over Pequannock in Blairstown. North Warren (6-2) extends its winning streak to four games with a strong effort on both sides of the ball. Jared Van Valkenburg completed four passes, including a touchdown strike to Craig Shipps.
Somerset County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Hillsborough vs. 1-Ridge
2-Hillsborough (14-1-2) vs. 1-Ridge (13-2-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Cinnaminson scored two goals in the first half to gain control during a 3-1 victory over Moorestown in Moorestown. Joshua Pereira and Christian Palmer scored goals for Cinnaminson (11-3-2) during the win. Dean Karch also found the back of the net. Sebastian Witt finished with a game-high 10 saves for...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
Football: Pleasantville wins divisional title, beats Middle Township
Pleasantville shut out Middle Township, 21-0, in Pleasantville. With the win, the Greyhounds won the outright Patriot Division title of the WJFL with a 4-0 mark. Pleasantville is 5-2 overall. The team led just 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters. Had Pleasantville lost, if Glassboro beat Buena, the...
Howard, defense carry West Deptford to key win over Haddon Heights
For anyone who has followed South Jersey football for the past two decades, particularly in Gloucester County, a year or two without West Deptford in the playoffs just doesn’t feel right. This is a program, after all, that expects to contend for sectional titles year in and year out,...
Balanced effort leads Collingswood past Haddon Heights - Field hockey recap (Photos)
Peyton Ryan’s goal and an assist in the first quarter led a balanced offensive effort for Collingswood as it defeated Haddon Heights, 4-0, in Haddon Heights. Riley McSweeney’s goal made it 2-0 for Collingswood (13-3) winners of seven in a row. Mia McConnell and Marly Musciano each added a goal in the second half and Chloe Wright posted a shutout.
Football: Hart tosses 3 TDs to lead Hunterdon Central past Perth Amboy
Hunterdon Central prepared to take on Perth Amboy in a game that had some playoff implications. In one of the most important games of the year, RJ Hart showed up for the Red Devils. Hart finished 9-for-15 and threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns to help Hunterdon Central cruise...
St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap
Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
Randolph over Parsippany Hills - Field hockey recap
Anna Stock struck twice while Riley Novak and Kayla Pentz each chipped in a goal as Randolph won on the road, 4-0, over Parsippany Hills. Jessa Altemose recored the shutout with one save for Randolph (11-4-3), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Parsippany Hills is now 3-9-2. The...
West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap
Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
Somerville set for post season as big plays ignite 41-28 win over South Brunswick
Somerville most likely played its way into the South Jersey Group 3 Tournament Friday night as it unleashed a big play offense to make the most of the NJSIAA’s cutoff weekend with a 41-28 win over the Vikings in South Brunswick. The Pioneers stunned South Brunswick with three big...
Jackson Memorial bulldozes Freehold Township in 2nd half, returns to playoffs
In the post-game huddle, Jackson Memorial head coach Vin Mistretta couldn’t say with certainty who his team would be playing in the first round of the state tournament next weekend. He couldn’t even tell them if they would be home or on the road. “We’ll figure all that...
Football: No. 15 North Hunterdon wins annual Milk Can Game against Voorhees
Luke Martini threw a trio of touchdown passes as North Hunterdon, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Voorhees, 35-7, in the Milk Can Game in Annandale. North Hunterdon now leads the all-tie series that used to be played on Thanksgiving, 34-12-1, and has not lost to Voorhees since 2011.
Maciolek, Bray team up to lead Bridgewater-Raritan past Old Bridge
In all likelihood, Bridgewater-Raritan did not need a win to reach the playoffs. But a victory can go a long way in establishing the confidence needed to make a postseason run. Bridgewater-Raritan put together its finest effort of the season on both sides of the ball, shutting out Old Bridge...
Football: South Plainfield over Monroe, goes undefeated for first time since 1965
Zach Bolesta caught the winning touchdown and made a critical interception late to propel South Plainfield to it’s first undefeated season since 1965 in a road win over Monroe. South Plainfield (8-0) is likely to earn a playoff spot in the Super Section South 3. Bolesta caught a 59-yard...
Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic
Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Football: Late touchdown seals deal in Rancocas Valley’s win over Highland
Jase Deiter scored a rushing touchdown to lift Rancocas Valley past Highland, 46-42, on the road in Blackwood. Deiter took the shotgun snap, faked like he was going to throw the ball, and then took off for the score. Highland’s Angelo Rodriguez gave his team the lead at 42-33 with...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0