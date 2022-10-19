After a run to the sectional championship game last season as an eight-seed, Hanover Park knows as well as any team that anything goes in the postseason. If it is to make another deep run in the playoffs, Hanover Park once again will likely face the prospect of having to do it all on the road as a lower seed, as it went into Friday’s matchup with Verona sitting in 14th in the North, Group 2 United Power Rankings.

HANOVER PARK, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO