Utah State

kjzz.com

Orem city councilman's daughter sends inaccurate press release

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The switchboard at the Alpine School District lit up on the morning of October 20. Parents, teachers, and administrators from across Orem flooded the phones and email system. They were “freaked out,” said Alpine’s communications director, David Stephenson. A news story had...
OREM, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah DPS issues driver license scam alert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State police have issued a warning advising motorists they are investigating a new scam involving your driver license. In a social media post titled “Scam Alert,” the Utah Department of Public Safety notes: “If you receive an email asking for you to click on a link to prevent getting your Utah Driver License terminated, it’s a scam.
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water

Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
UTAH STATE
Craig Daily Press

Groups want answers after 16 wild horses were found shot to death in southeastern Utah

At least 16 horses were recently found shot dead in southeastern Utah, sparking multiple animal rights groups to condemn the killings and call for justice. According to Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation and the Center for a Humane Economy, mares and foals were among the wild horses killed on federal lands in San Juan County, Utah. San Juan County butts up against the Utah-Colorado border, extending from just south of Moab to the Utah-Arizona border.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Utah reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths over past 2 weeks

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 3,206 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths over the past two weeks. The daily average for new cases was 243 over the past seven days, up from 215 two weeks prior, according to data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.
UTAH STATE

