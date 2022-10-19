Read full article on original website
FOX 13 Investigates: Latest Jan. 6 suspect already on probation in Utah
One day before he was arrested this week in connection to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, a West Jordan man pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in an unrelated incident.
kjzz.com
Orem city councilman's daughter sends inaccurate press release
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The switchboard at the Alpine School District lit up on the morning of October 20. Parents, teachers, and administrators from across Orem flooded the phones and email system. They were “freaked out,” said Alpine’s communications director, David Stephenson. A news story had...
Suspected 'ringleader' of catalytic converter thefts in Utah arrested
A man who authorities say spearheaded the thefts of numerous catalytic converters from cars in Utah has been arrested.
Gephardt Daily
Utah DPS issues driver license scam alert
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State police have issued a warning advising motorists they are investigating a new scam involving your driver license. In a social media post titled “Scam Alert,” the Utah Department of Public Safety notes: “If you receive an email asking for you to click on a link to prevent getting your Utah Driver License terminated, it’s a scam.
KSLTV
Utah man travels back to Florida to assist with hurricane clean up efforts
ALPINE, Utah — When Winston and Addison Sorhaitz moved to Fort Myers, Florida with their young daughter five months ago, they never expected to endure an extremely violet hurricane. The couple from Alpine, Utah relocated to Florida for Winston’s medical residency program. The week of the hurricane they stocked...
New Utah tool helps identify healthy neighborhoods
Utah's Department of Health and Human Services launched a new tool Thursday that breaks down the factors that can impact a person's health by neighborhood.
Utah man in custody after series of alleged ATM heists
A Utah man has been arrested by Salt Lake City Police after allegedly stealing approximately $10,000 in cash from ATMs at the Salt Palace Convention Center and the nearby Marriott Hotel.
ksl.com
Utah man charged with theft involving hundreds of catalytic converters, more than $900K
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police believe has helped orchestrate catalytic converter thefts across Salt Lake County has been arrested and charged by the Utah Attorney General's Office. Omar Ernesto Martinez-Gomez, 47, of Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with money laundering, engaging in a...
KSLTV
Weeks after auto-pedestrian death, Utah family wants answers
OREM, Utah — A deadly collision has one family struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved one more than five weeks later. Shantel Sullivan said Thursday it had been 38 days with barely any answers at all from police in the death of her mother.
ksl.com
What did auditors find when they looked at what's being taught in Utah public schools?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah legislative auditors' deep dive into public school curriculum and teacher training revealed some cases of "potentially questionable content." A recently released audit lists six examples including a 12th grade photography class that required students to search the internet for a list of photographers' names.
kjzz.com
Illegal immigrant arrested for laundering $915,000 in stolen catalytic converters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taylorsville police officers, as part of The Crimes Against Statewide Economy (CASE) Unit have arrested 47-year-old Omar Ernesto Martinez-Gomez accusing him of laundering $915,230 worth of stolen catalytic converters in Utah. In July of 2021, Taylorsville police arrested an unidentified person in possession of...
UPDATE: 1 killed in Provo ‘explosion’ fire
One man was killed in the structure fire that occurred in Provo Friday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Police: DoorDash driver delivers food to Bountiful residence, swipes package from neighbor
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a DoorDash delivery driver recently dropped off food at a Bountiful residence, then swiped a package from a neighboring doorstep. “Our compliments to the reporting party for getting the package back without incident,” the post states. “Now we need...
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
kjzz.com
Gang member named Public Enemy No.1 wanted by Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A dangerous gang member known to be armed is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. In fact, the Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit has brought back their Public Enemy Number #1 poster and Silas Severnak is the first one on it this year.
Suspect at large after West Valley City armed robbery
A suspect is reportedly still at large after an armed robbery in West Valley City police say.
The Justice Files: New information released in 1992 unsolved murder
A drug house may hold the answers in the murder of Debbie Grabher. The 15-year-old was murdered in January 1992 while heading to school during the early morning hours, but she never arrived.
Craig Daily Press
Groups want answers after 16 wild horses were found shot to death in southeastern Utah
At least 16 horses were recently found shot dead in southeastern Utah, sparking multiple animal rights groups to condemn the killings and call for justice. According to Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation and the Center for a Humane Economy, mares and foals were among the wild horses killed on federal lands in San Juan County, Utah. San Juan County butts up against the Utah-Colorado border, extending from just south of Moab to the Utah-Arizona border.
Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds
Wolves in Utah? It could happen, and happen soon, one leading sportsman warned, posing extreme threats to big game populations and livestock herds. States in the West are grappling with the problem posed by the apex predator.
ksl.com
Utah reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths over past 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 3,206 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths over the past two weeks. The daily average for new cases was 243 over the past seven days, up from 215 two weeks prior, according to data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.
