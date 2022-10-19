Read full article on original website
The questions that will determine the Golden State Warriors' repeat title run
The Golden State Warriors had a certain glow as they entered training camp four weeks ago. It's a glow you have after spending the summer celebrating a championship and preparing to defend it the next season. Klay Thompson was seen dancing on his boat. Stephen Curry had his jersey retired...
Golden State takes on conference foe Denver
LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Golden State and Denver face off. Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference action and 31-10 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors averaged 7.7 steals, 5.0 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season. Denver finished 1-4...
Jamal Murray out vs. Warriors as Nuggets manage workload
SAN FRANCISCO -- Jamal Murray sat out the Nuggets' 128-123 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night as Denver opens the season with three games in four nights, including a back-to-back. Murray was sidelined for the last 18 months after tearing his ACL at Golden State in April...
Joe Mazzulla reportedly has ‘every opportunity’ to ‘shed’ interim tag and become Celtics’ full-time coach
Mazzulla is the first Celtics coach to begin a season 2-0 since Doc Rivers in 2009-10. Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla is off to a good start in his young career. The 34-year-old won his second game as Celtics coach Friday, beating the Heat 111-104 on Friday night. Friday’s win in the Eastern Conference finals rematch came three days after the Celtics defeated another Eastern Conference contender, the Philadelphia 76ers, on opening.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Christian McCaffrey trade stuns NFL Twitter
Christian McCaffrey is heading out west. In a blockbuster surprise trade, the Carolina Panthers have sent the running back to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCaffrey has 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season, to go along with 277 receiving yards and a touchdown.
