Mazzulla is the first Celtics coach to begin a season 2-0 since Doc Rivers in 2009-10. Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla is off to a good start in his young career. The 34-year-old won his second game as Celtics coach Friday, beating the Heat 111-104 on Friday night. Friday’s win in the Eastern Conference finals rematch came three days after the Celtics defeated another Eastern Conference contender, the Philadelphia 76ers, on opening.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO