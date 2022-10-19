Read full article on original website
Man charged after August shooting in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in August in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. The victim was shot in the chest and lower extremities, according to police. According to Pittsburgh...
Penn Hills shooting leaves woman injured; 50 rifle rounds fired
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Hills police are investigating after a late-night Thursday shooting that left one woman injured.Investigators say it was just after 11 p.m. when the intersection of Rodi Road and Tulip Road was rocked by the sound of gunfire."I believe there were 50 shots, rifle rounds," Penn Hills Chief Roland Como said.Evidence markers were scattered all over the scene where the bullet casings fell. The apparent target, according to police, was a white BMW that is now riddled with bullet holes."The vehicle has multiple strikes to the hood and the side," Chief Como said.At least 10 rounds hit the SUV. A man and woman were inside at the time. The woman was hit in the leg by one of the bullets."I believe they were driving from where the rounds were because they were in the middle of the street," Chief Como said.Investigators say they are checking out video from nearby surveillance cameras; but so far, that's pretty much all they have to work on."There were no witnesses. Both victims didn't see anything," the chief said.The name and condition of the woman injured not being released. Penn Hills Police continue the investigation.
Man found shot to death in Penn Hills home
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found shot to death inside a home in Penn Hills. Officers cordoned off an area in front of a house on the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive. More than a dozen evidence markers were placed on the street, in a driveway and on a vehicle. investigators discovered a bullet hole in a window on the first floor and vehicles in the driveway were struck multiple times. An Allegheny County police lieutenant said a 31-year-old man was killed in the shooting. The victim has been identified as Dwight Nolan, of Penn Hills.Penn Hills police got the call for shots fired around 8:30 p.m.County homicide detectives are speaking with neighbors and collecting evidence inside and outside of the home. There's been no word on any suspects.
McKees Rocks man arrested for allegedly throwing hot grease on woman
A Mckees Rocks man has been arrested on several warrants, including one for allegedly throwing hot cooking grease on a woman in front of her young son. Herkley Fields, 29, of McKees Rocks, was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department Thursday. He was wanted by McKeesport police on aggravated assault charges for the alleged Oct. 9 incident, in which the victim was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital for treatment of second-degree burns.
11-year-old child hit by car in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, police investigating
PITTSBURGH — An 11-year-old child was hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Schools. Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS were called to the 2300 block of Brownsville Road at 2:50 p.m. The child is a student at South Brook Middle School...
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pa. school
According to WPXI, two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh told the news station that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The fight then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather, the outlet reported.
Police: 6 juveniles targeting delivery drivers in string of carjackings
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Suspects who are believed to be involved in a rash of carjackings across Pittsburgh are now finding a new way to bring the car straight to them. Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh and said the suspects are now targeting delivery drivers. "You think you can just take it and get away with it? Just take it because it's there? That's not right," said Vicki Patterson, a former Wilkinsburg resident. Detective Michael Adams said the suspected teens are using delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash and are...
11-year-old hit by car in Pittsburgh
An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized after being hit by a car Friday afternoon near a school in Carrick. The boy, who was identified as a Pittsburgh Southbrook School student, was meeting a younger sibling who attends Pittsburgh Concord School when the incident occurred, school spokesperson Ebony Pugh said. The boy...
Ellwood City police arrest group connected to Line Ave. robbery
ELLWOOD CITY – Officers from the Ellwood City Police Department say that they have made arrests after a group of burglars robbed the wrong house. According to a release from the police department, charges are being filed against a group of minors involved in a robbery on Oct. 14. The arrest comes after police followed the group to a household that the group had tried to target, but the minors had mistakenly robbed a nearby house instead.
Delivery drivers on edge after latest Pittsburgh-area carjacking
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a carjacking involving a delivery driver who was trying to fulfill an order in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Public safety officials said at around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, a Door Dash driver came to Fern Street to deliver food when a car drove up with two people inside. Police say the passenger jumped out, got in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car, then tried to hit the victim with his own car before driving away.
At least one person injured in Penn Hills shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Penn Hills.At least one person was taken to the hospital following the shooting along Tulip Road, right near Duke's Rodi Lounge.Police at the scene were focused on a white BMW SUV that was riddled with bullet holes.So far, no information has been provided about a suspect or motive.
New Kensington man claims self-defense in shooting death
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Kensington man on trial for the shooting death of a man in Arnold more than two years ago claims he fired the shots in self-defense. Mario Matthew Gatti, 33, was the only defense witness to testify Wednesday in the Westmoreland County jury trial, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Large fire breaks out in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood
Firefighters were dispatched to a large fire in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood Friday morning. A photo sent in by a viewer shows flames shooting out of the roof of a home in the area of Vine and Colwell Street. Pittsburgh police said the home was abandoned and firefighters were able to bring it under control after 8 a.m.
Multiple units in apartment building on Pittsburgh’s South Side suspected to have bed bugs
PITTSBURGH — Out of 133 apartments in Carson Towers on the South Side, 14 of them are suspected to have bed bugs. A spokesperson for Carson Towers said they shut down common areas yesterday to try to stop the spread, and are currently taking care of the affected areas.
Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
Police: Man knocks 86-year-old woman to the ground, steals her car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 86-year-old woman from Lincoln-Lemington has joined the list of carjacking victims in the city. She is urging everyone to be more aware of their surroundings."Even if you're aware, it still can happen," she said.Thrown down two times in her driveway, the victim said she still hurts."I couldn't walk for about three days. I'm still in pain, but not as much," the victim said. She showed up at court Tuesday to testify against her alleged attacker, Raymond Wilson."I'd seen him in the neighborhood, and I was leery of him. He always walked on the opposite side of the street...
Elderly woman carjacked in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — An elderly woman attacked, and her car stolen. Now, she’s speaking out as her attacker heads to court. “I forgive him, but I still want him to know that he can’t get away with this and I don’t want anybody else to get hurt,” the woman told Channel 11.
Third victim, believed to be involved in fatal North Side shooting, identified
The identity of the third person killed in last weekend’s shooting on the North Side has been released. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office says it was 20-year-old John Hornezes of Pittsburgh.
Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County
A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
Police: Oil City Woman Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges After Weed Found in Her Home
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman was jailed on child endangerment and drug charges after a state parole agent found suspected marijuana in her residence. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against 37-year-old Carrie Lynn Rice:. Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor...
