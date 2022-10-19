PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Hills police are investigating after a late-night Thursday shooting that left one woman injured.Investigators say it was just after 11 p.m. when the intersection of Rodi Road and Tulip Road was rocked by the sound of gunfire."I believe there were 50 shots, rifle rounds," Penn Hills Chief Roland Como said.Evidence markers were scattered all over the scene where the bullet casings fell. The apparent target, according to police, was a white BMW that is now riddled with bullet holes."The vehicle has multiple strikes to the hood and the side," Chief Como said.At least 10 rounds hit the SUV. A man and woman were inside at the time. The woman was hit in the leg by one of the bullets."I believe they were driving from where the rounds were because they were in the middle of the street," Chief Como said.Investigators say they are checking out video from nearby surveillance cameras; but so far, that's pretty much all they have to work on."There were no witnesses. Both victims didn't see anything," the chief said.The name and condition of the woman injured not being released. Penn Hills Police continue the investigation.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO