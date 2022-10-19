Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Endured Tough Times During `Redeem Team’ Run
Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade recently spoke about the tough times he had while going through divorce and dealing with an injury. In an interview with the New York Post, he talked about the struggles. “It was a crazy time,” Wade said. “I was going through a lot in...
Tri-City Herald
Klay Thompson: Warriors ‘Wouldn’t Have Four’ Rings Without Kevin Durant
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth ring in last last eight years during Tuesday's pre-game ceremony. It was an opportunity to celebrate not only this most recent championship, but each of the four that have come during this dynasty era. While each were unique, two came with current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson wanted to make sure he got his credit. Following the game, Klay said, "Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn't have 4 without him."
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA Insider Shares When He Expects Team to Make Roster Moves
Your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022 season may have officially begun, but the offseason rumors of additional roster moves are far from over. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski joined NBA Countdown to discuss when the Lakers may start to look for potential changes to the roster, most notably surrounding current starting point guard Russell Westbrook.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claps Back At Charles Barkley Comments
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is no stranger to media criticism. Even in his MVP prime with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the hyper-athletic point guard still dealt with his share of detractors. View the original article to see embedded media. Now embarking on his second (and probably...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA On TNT Twitter Broadcasters Chastise Team Construction
Another night, another Los Angeles Lakers loss. Last night, the team that got the best of them was L.A.'s second-favorite NBA franchise, the Clippers, led in scoring by Paul George, ex-Laker Ivica Zubac, John Wall and Kawhi Leonard. The Lakers nearly mounted an improbable fourth-quarter comeback, but the Clippers did just enough to win in the end, 103-97. With the defeat, the Lakers are now 0-2. And many are blaming team vice president Rob Pelinka for his strange roster construction choices during two consecutive offseasons now.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT vs. Sacramento Kings
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and they will not be fully loaded like they were on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Having already been handed a back-to-back set, the Clippers will be resting both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for the first half of this back-to-back.
Tri-City Herald
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss To The Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat have yet to win a game this season as they lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 111-104, the same team that prevented them from making the NBA Finals last year. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. TYLER HERRO CONTINUES TO SHINE. After scoring...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension
Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
Tri-City Herald
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Heat Game
The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Heat game features Noah Vonleh's thunderous throwdown, Jaylen Brown besting Jimmy Butler, and Jayson Tatum spinning his way to two points. There's also Brown uncorking a fadeaway over Bam Adebayo and Tatum staying a step ahead of the Heat. View the original article to...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Lakers Vets Praise Darvin Ham Early Into The Season
The season has just begun and Lakers did not start off their season as they would've hoped, but it seems head coach Darvin Ham has already made a positive impact on the team. The Lakers found a new head coach after the firing of Frank Vogel and are trending for things to look up.
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans-Hornets Live Game Thread (10/21)
The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Brooklyn Nets in the Pelicans’ season opener. New Orleans started the game on a 20-4 run that took more than half of the first quarter. In the first frame, the Pelicans converted 14-of-28 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range, while the Nets only shot 6-of-20 (.300) from the field and 0-of-7 from behind the arc.
Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Life and Career Celebrated at LA Lakers Home Opener
During their home opener, the Lakers paid tribute to former Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who passed away in August at the age of 94.
Tri-City Herald
Rivalry Made Official? Mavs vs. Suns Put Up Big TV Numbers
As if there were any doubts about the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns being big-time rivals again after their seven-game playoff series five months ago, the viewership numbers for last night’s season opener pretty much confined it. According to ESPN, the Mavs-Suns late-night matchup was the most-watched season-opening late...
Tri-City Herald
Former Rams RB Todd Gurley Done Playing Football
At his absolute peak, former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On any given touch he could break off an awe-inspiring run, with quick cuts that made defenders look silly in the process of trying to bring him down.
Tri-City Herald
Fumble man: Punchin’ Coby Bryant teaming with Tariq Woolen in wondrous Seahawks rookie duo
Coby Bryant has a Halloweeen-themed secret to his skill at forcing so many fumbles. “It’s like you have to time it up perfectly,” the Seahawks’ ball-thieving rookie cornerback said. “The ball carriers can sometimes be extremely vulnerable when they are about to go to the ground or when they don’t see you.
