Los Angeles, CA

Tri-City Herald

Klay Thompson: Warriors ‘Wouldn’t Have Four’ Rings Without Kevin Durant

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth ring in last last eight years during Tuesday's pre-game ceremony. It was an opportunity to celebrate not only this most recent championship, but each of the four that have come during this dynasty era. While each were unique, two came with current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson wanted to make sure he got his credit. Following the game, Klay said, "Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn't have 4 without him."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: NBA Insider Shares When He Expects Team to Make Roster Moves

Your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022 season may have officially begun, but the offseason rumors of additional roster moves are far from over. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski joined NBA Countdown to discuss when the Lakers may start to look for potential changes to the roster, most notably surrounding current starting point guard Russell Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claps Back At Charles Barkley Comments

Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is no stranger to media criticism. Even in his MVP prime with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the hyper-athletic point guard still dealt with his share of detractors. View the original article to see embedded media. Now embarking on his second (and probably...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: NBA On TNT Twitter Broadcasters Chastise Team Construction

Another night, another Los Angeles Lakers loss. Last night, the team that got the best of them was L.A.'s second-favorite NBA franchise, the Clippers, led in scoring by Paul George, ex-Laker Ivica Zubac, John Wall and Kawhi Leonard. The Lakers nearly mounted an improbable fourth-quarter comeback, but the Clippers did just enough to win in the end, 103-97. With the defeat, the Lakers are now 0-2. And many are blaming team vice president Rob Pelinka for his strange roster construction choices during two consecutive offseasons now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT vs. Sacramento Kings

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and they will not be fully loaded like they were on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Having already been handed a back-to-back set, the Clippers will be resting both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for the first half of this back-to-back.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss To The Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat have yet to win a game this season as they lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 111-104, the same team that prevented them from making the NBA Finals last year. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. TYLER HERRO CONTINUES TO SHINE. After scoring...
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension

Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tri-City Herald

The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Heat Game

The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Heat game features Noah Vonleh's thunderous throwdown, Jaylen Brown besting Jimmy Butler, and Jayson Tatum spinning his way to two points. There's also Brown uncorking a fadeaway over Bam Adebayo and Tatum staying a step ahead of the Heat. View the original article to...
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Lakers Vets Praise Darvin Ham Early Into The Season

The season has just begun and Lakers did not start off their season as they would've hoped, but it seems head coach Darvin Ham has already made a positive impact on the team. The Lakers found a new head coach after the firing of Frank Vogel and are trending for things to look up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Pelicans-Hornets Live Game Thread (10/21)

The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Brooklyn Nets in the Pelicans’ season opener. New Orleans started the game on a 20-4 run that took more than half of the first quarter. In the first frame, the Pelicans converted 14-of-28 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range, while the Nets only shot 6-of-20 (.300) from the field and 0-of-7 from behind the arc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Rivalry Made Official? Mavs vs. Suns Put Up Big TV Numbers

As if there were any doubts about the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns being big-time rivals again after their seven-game playoff series five months ago, the viewership numbers for last night’s season opener pretty much confined it. According to ESPN, the Mavs-Suns late-night matchup was the most-watched season-opening late...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tri-City Herald

Former Rams RB Todd Gurley Done Playing Football

At his absolute peak, former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On any given touch he could break off an awe-inspiring run, with quick cuts that made defenders look silly in the process of trying to bring him down.
LOS ANGELES, CA

