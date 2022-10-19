Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown are ready to go: 5 takeaways from Celtics vs. 76ers

Tatum and Brown finished with 35 efficient points apiece in an impressive double-digit win.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Celtics started their 2022-23 season with an impressive 126-117 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Here are the takeaways.

1. Maybe the most encouraging takeaway for the Celtics on Tuesday was the performance of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In the third quarter, Tatum scored in every conceivable way — getting out in transition (and taking advantage of the NBA’s new take-foul rules), burying 3-pointers off the bounce and getting to the rim and to the line. Tatum finished with 35 points on 13-for-20 shooting. Brown dropped 35 points on 14-for-24 shooting.

The stars are still the stars, and they showed every sign of being ready for the difficult road ahead.

Maybe second most encouraging? Tatum did not play for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, and the Celtics still built their lead before he checked back in for the rest of the period. If they can stay healthy, this is a deeper, stronger Celtics team than the one that bowed out of the Finals a few months ago.

2. The Celtics defended Joel Embiid the way they usually defend him — with a big and plenty of help defense to throw him off balance. Al Horford picked up a pair of early fouls, and Noah Vonleh really struggled to deal with Embiid initially.

But the Celtics solidified in the paint, and the Sixers didn’t really seem to adjust much. In the second half, Horford re-entered and matched up with Embiid again. Grant Williams gave some staunch minutes keeping Embiid away from the rim. Even Vonleh seemed better positioned as the game went on. The Celtics even limited James Harden a little better in the second half, and the lead ballooned to double digits.

3. Meanwhile, the Celtics maintained their beef with Embiid.

The call was a foul and a technical on Smart, which seems a little harsh given the move Embiid tried to make with Smart’s hand trapped.

4. The Celtics outscored the 76ers 24-2 in fast-break points. They made it a point to play fast, and they reaped the rewards against a Sixers team that isn’t always known for its ability to get back.

5. Malcolm Brogdon made his debut and looked like everything the Celtics hoped he would be with 16 efficient points and four assists. His presence makes the Celtics’ second unit incredibly dangerous, and lineups with Brogdon, Tatum, and Brown have the potential to be explosive.

We will have more takeaways later this evening.