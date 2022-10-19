ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1017thepoint.com

SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME

(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police investigate West End shooting

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man seriously hurt in Carthage shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting on Vine Street Friday night. It happened in the 6700 block at Vine and 68th Street in Carthage. The report came in shortly before 9 p.m. A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in his lower extremities, according to police at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Rosebrook Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Rosebrook Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
FLORENCE, KY
wnewsj.com

WPD serves warrant to gather evidence

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department Special Response Team (SRT), with the assistance of the Greene County SRT, served a search warrant in the 600 block of Norman Street Thursday at the direction of the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office. The search warrant was served to seize digital evidence...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Man seriously hurt in West End shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and seriously wounded in the West End early Friday, Cincinnati police say. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, they said. It happened about 4 a.m. on Findlay Street and the victim...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local man faces charges after SWAT situation

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested after SWAT was called Wednesday afternoon. Eric Duff, 33, is charged with felonious assault, unlawful restraint and inducing panic, according to court documents. Police say he barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out after firing shots into a vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue. The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Arrest Made Following Threat Toward Conner High School Teacher

Boone County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to the threat on Tuesday night. (Hebron, Ky.) – A Conner High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a threat towards a teacher. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies received two separate reports on Tuesday night about a student who stated he wanted...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business

CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy