Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Related
Video shows escaped inmate's livestream during hostage situation at Mason hotel
Thomas Cromwell was shot and killed by an officer following a nearly 12-hour SWAT situation in July. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the shooting was justified
1017thepoint.com
SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME
(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
WKRC
Police investigate West End shooting
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
Fox 19
Man seriously hurt in Carthage shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting on Vine Street Friday night. It happened in the 6700 block at Vine and 68th Street in Carthage. The report came in shortly before 9 p.m. A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in his lower extremities, according to police at the...
Fox 19
Teens crash into mother and 3-year-old in West Price Hill, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of teenagers caused a crash in West Price Hill Thursday that involved a woman and her 3-year-old child, police say. It happened around 2 p.m. at Cleves Warsaw Pike and Anderson Ferry Road. Court documents show the driver of the car was 15-years-old, and it’s...
Fox 19
1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Rosebrook Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Rosebrook Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
wnewsj.com
WPD serves warrant to gather evidence
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department Special Response Team (SRT), with the assistance of the Greene County SRT, served a search warrant in the 600 block of Norman Street Thursday at the direction of the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office. The search warrant was served to seize digital evidence...
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
Man seriously hurt in West End shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and seriously wounded in the West End early Friday, Cincinnati police say. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, they said. It happened about 4 a.m. on Findlay Street and the victim...
Fox 19
Police: Man climbed through window, restrained woman in her apartment
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Hamilton County home and restrained a victim against her will. Part of that alleged encounter was caught on video. It happened around 1 a.m. last Saturday, Oct. 15 at an apartment complex on Plainfield Road.
WKRC
Local man faces charges after SWAT situation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested after SWAT was called Wednesday afternoon. Eric Duff, 33, is charged with felonious assault, unlawful restraint and inducing panic, according to court documents. Police say he barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out after firing shots into a vehicle...
Fox 19
Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue. The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township...
1 in custody after SWAT situation in South Fairmount
Multiple officers have their guns drawn and SWAT can be heard outside the building saying, 'We are not going away ... you're surrounded.'
Shooting of escaped inmate holding woman knifepoint at Mason hotel ruled justified, prosecutor says
MASON — Warren County prosecutor, David Fornshell, said it was justified that an officer fatally shot an escaped inmate who held a hostage at knifepoint in a hotel back in July, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Tactical team shoots escaped inmate holding woman at...
WYFF4.com
A nursing student rendered aid to shooting victims. Then she discovered she was also shot
A nursing student in Ohio helped keep a shooting victim alive until paramedics could reach her. Then she realized she had also been shot. Cincinnati police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Three people had been shot in a...
Fox 19
Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made Following Threat Toward Conner High School Teacher
Boone County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to the threat on Tuesday night. (Hebron, Ky.) – A Conner High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a threat towards a teacher. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies received two separate reports on Tuesday night about a student who stated he wanted...
Fox 19
19-year-old accused of stabbing co-worker to death found incompetent to stand trial
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death at a Springdale restaurant has been found incompetent to stand trial, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan issued the order Thursday after a medical examiner’s evaluation earlier this week. Jan Tolentino, 19,...
WLWT 5
Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business
CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of...
Comments / 1