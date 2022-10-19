Read full article on original website
Diamond asiah kutzz
2d ago
We miss y’all diamond and tionna y’all was such sweet kids when I first met them they were well mannered beautiful girls we miss y’all 💕💕💗💖 chicago let’s help find them please
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGNtv.com
The List: Bad advice for TV news people
CHICAGO – Like with any business, there are always people who are giving advice to television hosts to help them connect more with their audience. Sometimes, however, the advice doesn’t connect with the host. Paul Konrad shared some of those in this edition of “The List” on WGN...
Chicago Fire: Is Barling and Sons a real funeral home?
To nobody’s surprise, a fire broke out on a recent episode of Chicago Fire. The 51 squad were called to put out a blaze at Barling and Sons funeral home, and due to the chemicals that were stored in the building, it was a nastier one than usual. It...
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
VIDEO: Ambulance crew shot at in Chicago
An ambulance crew in Chicago, Illinois, was startled when active shooters drove past them on Wednesday, September 21, according to a post on the Medical Express Ambulance Service Inc Facebook page. The post said the ambulance was on the way to a call when the team heard several gunshots in Jackson Park. As the ambulance traveled through the park, […]
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Charles Thomas steps off the Chumbolone ‘plantation’
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/21/2022): A fed up former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who -after almost 30 years retired in broadcasting- has come under fire for taking $50,000 from a conservative super PAC run by Dan Proft to promote Daren Bailey as a better candidate than Governor JB Pritzker, joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to discuss stepping off the ‘Chumbalone’ plantation and facing backlash. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
cwbchicago.com
Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge
Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'
A spooky car wash has become an annual event for Tommy's Express in suburban Orland Park. (CHICAGO) Forget haunted hayrides and haunted houses, this is the ultimate experience in Halloween multi-tasking. If you're short on time and need to get your Halloween scare on while you clean your car, Tommy's Express in Orland Park has you covered.
fox32chicago.com
Pinball is alive and well and featured at the Pinball Expo in Schaumburg.
Chicago is the home of pinball and the Schaumburg Convention Center is the home of the 38th Pinball Expo. The expo has over 400 games that span the decades from the 60s to today. Many are available to play for "free" after you pay for admission. Kids twelve and under with a family are free. Tim McGill took to the flippers for Good Day Chicago.
UniverSoul Circus Comes to West Pullman for Free Performance
The acclaimed UniverSoul Circus stopped by a gym on Chicago's South Side for a free performance in front of hundreds of kids and adults on Wednesday. The performers wowed the crowd with a two-hour show inside the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Chicago in West Pullman.
Former Chicago Music Exec Pleads Guilty to Videotaping Women with Hidden Cameras
Michael Johnston, the former president of Schubas Tavern and Lincoln Hall, has pleaded guilty to felony charges of secretly videotaping three women in the nude. Johnston, 39, was also the CEO of the AudioTree Music streaming service. He was fired from those jobs after NBC 5 Investigates reported on these allegations last year.
wrtv.com
Three Indiana cities listed among 50 rattiest in the country
ATLANTA — Chicago may soon need to change its name from "The Windy City" to the "Rattiest City," after topping Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, yet again. Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat...
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
Historic movie theater in Barrington gets new owner, future
Tim O’Connor, the man who owned The Catlow for 41 years, said it’s bittersweet to let go. On the positive side, the movie venue will have a future, he said.
fox32chicago.com
At least 4 teenagers wounded in shootings across Chicago overnight
CHICAGO - Chicago police report that at least four teenagers were shot across the city Friday night. A 16-year-old boy was walking in an alley in the 3500 block of East 106th Street on the South Side around 8:50 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. The victim went to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
NBC Chicago
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
Family sues over Will County police shooting that left man, grandfather dead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of two men shot and killed by Will County Sheriff's deputies during a domestic dispute last year is suing not only the sheriff's office, but the hospital where the grandson in the shooting had previously been treated for mental illness. The deputies who shot the men have also been cleared of criminal charges and are back on the streets, the Task Force investigating the shooting said Friday.Deputies shot both 21-year-old Jabbar Muhammad and his 70-year-old grandfather, Eldred Wells Sr., on Nov. 6, 2021, at their home in Joliet Township while responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to two...
fox32chicago.com
Last 'wonderful weekend' of the year for Chicago?
CHICAGO - This will be a FANTASTIC weekend to see the fall colors in the Chicago area. This year's palette is especially beautiful according to experts at the Morton Arboretum. We will probably lose some leaves to the wind this weekend with breezy conditions on Saturday and some stronger gusts...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 21, shot in Lawndale home
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both legs inside a residence Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 21-year-old was inside a home around 2:46 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Kedvale Avenue when someone outside started shooting, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs...
