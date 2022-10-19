CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of two men shot and killed by Will County Sheriff's deputies during a domestic dispute last year is suing not only the sheriff's office, but the hospital where the grandson in the shooting had previously been treated for mental illness. The deputies who shot the men have also been cleared of criminal charges and are back on the streets, the Task Force investigating the shooting said Friday.Deputies shot both 21-year-old Jabbar Muhammad and his 70-year-old grandfather, Eldred Wells Sr., on Nov. 6, 2021, at their home in Joliet Township while responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to two...

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO