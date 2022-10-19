Ashley and Jared Reveal Why Criticism of Their 'BiP' Appearance Made Them Feel Like 'Failures' (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp has given an update on her treatment plan for her stage 2 melanoma diagnosis, which she revealed one week ago. In a detailed and heartfelt post to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the 41-year-old star announced that her melanoma removal scheduled for that day had been canceled because more had been found on her back. “Thanks for all your comments and prayers on what I thought was going to be my melanoma removal today,” she began. “Right before I left for NYC they took 2 additional adjacent moles and biopsied them to be safe. While I was away, those results also came back melanoma.”

2 DAYS AGO