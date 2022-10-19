ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Cary, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Cary.

The Green Level High School soccer team will have a game with Panther Creek High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00.

Green Level High School
Panther Creek High School
October 19, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Apex Friendship High School soccer team will have a game with Cary High School on October 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

Apex Friendship High School
Cary High School
October 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Green Level High School soccer team will have a game with Panther Creek High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Green Level High School
Panther Creek High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

backingthepack.com

Have a look at NC State’s new basketball uniforms

Last season’s basketball uniforms were, y’know ... fine. Not the best. They are a thing of the past, though, and the look that NC State showed off on Instagram yesterday is a substantial improvement, in my opinion. See ‘em here:. (Flip over to the picture of Ernest...
RALEIGH, NC
QSR magazine

Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Coaching legend Ned Gonet finishing off an amazing career

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After 42 years as head coach at Ravenscroft High School, Ned Gonet’s tenure is quickly winding down. “I feel like it’s time for me to turn the reigns over at this point,” said Gonet. On Friday night, Gonet will coach his final...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Johnston County couple reminisces on 50 years of state fair memories

Sherry and H.M. Johnson of Four Oaks had their first date at the state fair 50 years ago. They have a shared faith and strong appreciation for their 46-year marriage. Sherry and H.M. Johnson of Four Oaks had their first date at the state fair 50 years ago. They have a shared faith and strong appreciation for their 46-year marriage.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wakefield Middle School student threatens to bring gun to campus; student handcuffed as fight breaks out same day, principal says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wakefield Middle School student threatened to bring a gun to campus and a fight broke out Friday morning, according to the principal. In a letter sent out to parents, Principal Kiley Brown said a student was overheard threatening to bring a gun to school and harm another student at the school, which is located in north Raleigh at 2300 Wakefield Pines Dr. The incident was reported to a tip line, and a parent and a teacher contacted administrators regarding the threat, the letter from Brown said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Sushio O, Carolina Ale House and Mi Casita

5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, Carolina Ale House on Walnut Street in Cary and Mi Casita on North Bragg Boulevard in Spring Lake. 5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh,...
SPRING LAKE, NC
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WNCT

Wayne County man wins $1M playing Mega Millions

RALEIGH, N.C. — The mystery is over. Last week, it was learned someone in Wayne County had a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Turns out, Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro had that ticket. Marks tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
RALEIGH, NC
WDBO

Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina's capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that...
RALEIGH, NC
