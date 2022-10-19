Hershey, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.

ELIZABETHTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO