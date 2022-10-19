Hershey, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hershey.
The Susquehanna Township High School soccer team will have a game with Milton Hershey School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00.
Susquehanna Township High School
Milton Hershey School
October 19, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Susquehanna Township High School soccer team will have a game with Milton Hershey School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.
Susquehanna Township High School
Milton Hershey School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0