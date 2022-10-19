Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Crowdz Selects GoCardless for Open Banking Payment Solutions
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, “as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses.”. Crowdz,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lloyds Banking Group Accelerates Fintech Engagement with Innovation Sandbox
Lloyds Banking Group has introduced Innovation Sandbox in order “to accelerate its collaboration with Fintechs and improve the digital products and services it offers to customers.”. Innovation Sandbox will reportedly “help the Group bring a variety of Fintech opportunities through the design and test cycle more efficiently, supporting a...
crowdfundinsider.com
POS Fintech DivideBuy Reports £250 Million in Sales
DivideBuy, a UK-based Fintech that provides point of sale (POS) financing, has topped £250 million in lifetime sales, according to a note from the company. The company was founded in 2014. DivideBuy reports over 500 merchants in the UK and claims its customers have boosted sales conversions by 70%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Manasquan Bank, ZSuite Tech to Introduce Digital Escrow Platform
ZSuite Tech, a financial technology company that powers financial institutions with unbound digital accounts encompassing escrow, subaccounting, sub-ledgering, FBO and trust accounts for commercial clients, announced Manasquan Bank successfully deployed ZEscrow, the industry’s “first” completely digital commercial escrow solution, and ZRent, an automated rent and fee collection tool.
crowdfundinsider.com
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Introduces Fintech Integration Center
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, announced its FinTech Integration Center, which “provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications.”. With the FinTech Integration Center, bank customers “can interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Larky’s nudge Added to Finastra’s Fusion Virtual Banking Platform
Larky, a fintech provider proactively connecting financial institutions with their audience in the right place and at the right time, has teamed up with Finastra to “provide enhanced mobile banking solutions for its customers.”. Larky’s nudge is now “available on Finastra’s mobile banking platform, enabling banks and credit unions...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Automation Selects ForwardAI to Provide Access to Accounting Data for Financial Institutions
ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced its partnership with FinTech Automation, a financial technology company that allows fintechs and traditional financial institutions (FIs) to offer various embedded finance and banking-as-a-service products. Through the partnership, FinTech Automation will “adopt ForwardAI’s premium API for...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Bookkeep Aims to Eliminate Manual Data Entry in Accounting Industry
Bookkeep, the “smarter” accounting automation platform, announced a $6.6 million seed+ round of funding led by Fin Capital, “with participation from existing investors TTV Capital, Argonautic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Haymaker Ventures, and others.”. This investment round brings Bookkeep’s total funding “to $10 million, following a $3.3 million...
crowdfundinsider.com
American Express, Cvent to Make Digital Payments More Seamless
American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, introduced enhanced features to the Cvent Event Marketing & Management platform that “further expand virtual payment capabilities, leveraging American Express’ integrated budget management and payment automation solutions.”. The enhanced features “provide a seamless...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: New Visa Collaborations Meet Growing Canadian Demand for Installments
Visa (NYSE: V) has announced new collaborations across the payment ecosystem, “to bring Installments enabled by Visa to more eligible credit cardholders.”. With Installments enabled by Visa, consumers have the option “to convert qualifying purchases into smaller, predictable installment payments made over a defined period using an eligible credit card.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Infrastructure Fintech Plaid Launches Data Privacy Product
Plaid has launched a new data privacy product – Permissions Manager – which enables their financial services partners “to help put consumers in control of their own data from initial account connections to ongoing connection management.”. Plaid’s consumer research has shown that today people “generally go directly...
crowdfundinsider.com
NatWest, Vodeno to Create New Banking as a Service or BaaS Business
NatWest Group plc has entered into a partnership with the Vodeno Group (comprising of Vodeno Limited and its subsidiaries) which will see the creation of a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the UK. This strategic partnership will “enable businesses to embed financial services products such as payments, deposits, point-of-sale credit and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Weltio Aims to Provide Auto-Investing in Latin America, Raises Capital on Wefunder
Weltio, a Y-Combinator alumni that aims to service Latin American investors with an investing app, is raising growth capital on Wefunder. According to the offering page, Weltio is aiming to raise $1.15 million in a SAFE with a $15 million valuation cap. So far, Weltio has raised $969,104 of its goal in a side-by-side offering issuing securities under Reg CF and Reg D. While Reg D is for accredited investors, Reg CF accepts non-accredited investors as well. So far, the bulk of the funding has been raised under Reg D – under the same terms as Reg CF. Weltio previously raised $950K from several VCs and angel investors. Weltio is taking reservations for its offering so documents are not yet available.
crowdfundinsider.com
Berlin-based Crypto-focused Neobank Nuri to Shut Down Business Operations
Nuri was founded in 2015 under the name Bitwala with the purpose “to make Bitcoin spendable.”. Over the years, the business has “gone through several transformations and re-positionings, ups and downs,” until it has become Nuri, the bank account “to grow your money.”. The team’s vision...
crowdfundinsider.com
AngelList Raise Automates Online Capital Formation, Investment Crowdfunding From Pre-Seed to Series C
AngelList has announced AngelList Raise, even though it has been in use for about 12 months now. AngelLlist Raise is a primarily automated online capital formation platform that enables early-stage firms to raise growth capital from Pre-Seed to ~ a Series C Round. AngelList notes that in the past 12 months, about $500 million has been raised using the funding platform. All offerings are listed under Reg D 506c and thus only available to Accredited Investors.
crowdfundinsider.com
INX to List Advent Token, a Digital Security for Advent Entertainment
Next week, Advent Entertainment will pursue a digital security offering on INX for a token tied to royalties. Advent aims to produce films, television shows, video games, and more. The initial token sale hopes to raise a minimum amount of $15 million. The tokens are being issued under Reg D...
crowdfundinsider.com
UOB Offers Sustainability Tool to Help Firms Overcome Barriers in their Green Journey
UOB (SGX: U11) recently announced the launch of the UOB Sustainability Compass at the Gateway to ASEAN Conference. The Sustainability Compass is a tool that “provides a step-by-step guide for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to overcome their inertia and kickstart their sustainability journeys.”. As an “industry-first,” the UOB...
