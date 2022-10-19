Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Pizza Ranch Signs Development Agreement For Thief River Falls Location
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Pizza Ranch has signed an agreement to develop a new location in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. An opening date was not given in the company’s August franchise news release. It is part of the popular pizza chain’s effort to accelerate growth.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Crookston Eagles will have Bras for a Cause to raise money for the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Charity. Where contestants decorate, bedazzle or make your own bra and bring it to the Crookston Eagles. Online voting will begin today. Then come up to the Eagles on Friday, October 28 and eat and help raise money for this charity. The bra with the most online votes and money collected in it will win the grand prize. Proceeds go to Hope Chest for Breast Cancer.
kroxam.com
40TH ANNUAL KROX VIKING VOYAGE WINNER
The winner of the 40th Annual KROX Viking Voyage was Nathan Overgaard of Crookston who registered at Opticare in Crookston. Nathan won a grand prize package of a trip for two the weekend of October 28 through the 30. The trip includes two round trip airfares to Minneapolis, private car service in Minneapolis, two nights stay at Embassy Suites in Bloomington, $100 cash, and two tickets for the Minnesota Vikings/Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday, October 30. Businesses participating were; Anytime Fitness, B & E Meats, Brost Chevrolet, Crookston Building and Rent-It Center, Christian Brothers Ford, Crookston Eagles 873, Crookston Hardware Hank, Crookston Inn and Convention Center/Scobey’s Pub and Grub, Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor, Napa Crookston Welding, United Valley Bank, Hugo’s Family Marketplace, Opticare, Scott’s True Value, and Taco John’s all of Crookston, Ness Café in Erskine, Christian Motors, Erickson Smokehouse Grill and Bar in Fertile and Snow Sled Inn in Gentilly.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
newsdakota.com
North Dakota, Minnesota Potato Harvest Nearing Completion
(NDAgConnection.com) – Good weather this summer and fall have allowed for the area’s potato harvest to actually wrap up sooner than average; this even after a late start this past spring, reports Northland Potato Growers Association, East Grand Forks, Minn. Conditions in the northern Red River Valley have...
kroxam.com
PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH
RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
kroxam.com
Robert J. Sharpe – Obit
Robert J. Sharpe, 81, Rural Shelly, MN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Sanford Health Comstock Corner Assisted Living in Hillsboro, ND. Robert James Sharpe was born on April 18, 1941, to Jack and Helen (Gullingsrud) Sharpe and was welcomed home by his sister Sonya Kathleen. Robert...
kroxam.com
SPORTS FEEVER – October 20, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) UMC Baseball received a verbal commitment from Roseau’s Aaron Wensloff. YES Coach Steve Gust is trying to get every Wensloff in Roseau!!! All joking aside, he is getting a player that will fit perfectly with his program. A kid that is skilled in all facets of the game, is a hard worker, loves baseball, and is another local kid that should do great things at UMC.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
kroxam.com
UPDATE ON DISCOLORED WATER AND WATER RESTRICTIONS WITHIN CROOKSTON
The City of Crookston has received a few reports of discolored water within the City of Crookston. The City is lifting its restrictions to conserve water but says residents should still avoid doing laundry if possible, as these conditions may stain clothing. The discoloration of water is due to mineral buildup within the water main being dislodged from the abnormal pressure changes that occurred while repairing the transmission line. These are minerals typically found in well water, and the water is safe for consumption.
kvrr.com
North Dakota Prepares For Minnesota
GRAND FORKS, ND– The Golden Gophers sit at the top of the U.S.C.H.O rankings with the Fighting Hawks not far behind at No. 7 in the nation. Friday night will be the 292nd all time meeting between Minnesota and North Dakota with the gophers holding a 141-134-16 lead. The rivals met last season in Grand Forks, splitting the series. Coach Brad Berry not only sees the matchup as a major challenge but one of the great rivalries in all of sports.
kroxam.com
Marilynn (Ellingworth) Krsnak – Obit
Marilynn (Ellingworth) Krsnak, Moorhead, MN, formerly of Hendrum, MN, enjoyed a long, full life of 82 years. Her will to live was amazing and her strength was inspiring throughout all the health issues she endured in life. On October 18th, 2022, she passed away peacefully under the care of hospice at Eventide in Moorhead. Her family was with her to provide the beautiful send-off she truly deserved.
kroxam.com
Kevin Violette – Obit
Kevin Violette, 57 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Riverview Medical Center in Crookston, MN. The visitation to honor Kevin’s life will be held from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:00 PM Prayer Service on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Red Lake Falls, MN. Father Bob Schreiner will preside.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD identifies those involved in pedestrian-pickup accident
Grand Forks Police have released more details about an Oct. 13th accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck at a downtown Grand Forks intersection around 11:00 PM. Police say Bjorgaard was...
kroxam.com
MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO CAR V. PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT
On Thursday, October 13, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Grand Forks Police Officers were dispatched to Demers Ave and North 3rd St for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Demers Ave, and the pedestrian was crossing Demers to the North when he was...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS ROAD CREWS WILL CLOSE S. 20TH STREET ON MONDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing S. 20th St. from 24th Ave. S. north 150 feet on Monday, October 24, 2022. During the reconstruction of S. 20th St. this summer, crews were waiting on a manhole casting which was delayed due to supply chain issues. The casting has now arrived, and crews will be putting it in place.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
valleynewslive.com
GoFundMe for UND student hit by farm truck raises more than $28k in less than 24 hours
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A representative from GoFundMe says the page for the UND student hit by a farm truck last week has raised more than $28,000 in 24 hours. Last week, Hunter Bjorgaard was crossing a road when he was hit by the truck. The page says he...
valleynewslive.com
Wild chase through Beltrami County lands one man in jail
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a wild chase in northern Minnesota that ended with the man trying to hide in woods. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says on Oct. 7, they spotted an SUV driving too fast on westbound Trengove Rd near Bemidji, MN.
