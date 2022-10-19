Williamston, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

On Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. the East Carolina University Homecoming Weekend Parade occurred along 5th Street in Greenville, NC, from Hilltop Street to Evans Street. Many different organizations were showcased in the parade. There were cars that displayed individual ECU Captain of the Ship finalists, large groups of ECU cheerleaders strutting with their uniforms, various businesses from the Greenville area, multiple Greek organizations with their spirit wear on as well as different educational departments from ECU such as the College of Business.
