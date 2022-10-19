ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

piedmontexedra.com

572 Montclair Avenue, Oakland

$995,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | 2,347 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group, Compass. Just a few blocks to Lake Merritt & Lakeshore shopping, dining, farmers market and access to public transportation, this spacious bungalow features 3-levels of living spaces with contemporary comforts inside and out. Highlights include large eat-in kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, primary suite, two bathrooms , plus two large bonus rooms for workout, office, or studio. The lower-level family room leads out to a sprawling backyard with raised planter boxes, citrus trees, vegetable, herb garden and plenty of space for entertaining.
OAKLAND, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Oakland City Council votes to continue police ALPR use

Police in Oakland will continue to use automated license plate readers following a unanimous vote by the city council on Tuesday. The readers are cameras mounted on police vehicles that scan license plates during routine police patrols. Information gained may help officers identify stolen vehicles or vehicles connected to a crime or missing persons case.
OAKLAND, CA
piedmontexedra.com

ADA redux: SF district attorney appeals dismissal of suit against law firm

Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland street, hub of unhoused RV campers, gets overdue clean-up

OAKLAND -- The city of Oakland took action Wednesday, clearing out a longtime homeless encampment that some say has turned an entire block into a place of lawlessness.It was the East Bay city's latest homeless camp cleanout in the wake of the recent eviction of unhoused residents who were living in the large Wood Street encampment. On Wednesday, crews focused on a block that area business owners say had gotten completely out of control. But as often is the case with Oakland's homeless crisis, there are two sides to the story.Curtis Nagengast owns Melrose Powder Coating company on Pearmain Street. As...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills

San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7 Muir Avenue, Piedmont

7 Muir Avenue, Piedmont

$7,250,000 | 6 Beds | 6.5 Baths | 6, 423 SqFt | Showing by Appointment | Anian Pettit Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. This stately Georgian style home is beautifully sited on over 1/3 of acre and features grand proportions, expansive grounds and sweeping San Francisco, Oakland and Bay views. Built by Albert Farr in 1930, 7 Muir Avenue seamlessly combines exquisite original details and modern updates for todays living.
PIEDMONT, CA
Silicon Valley

East Bay tenants, advocates celebrate signing of historic rent protections

Residents, housing advocates and Antioch City Council members gathered at Casa Blanca Apartments to celebrate the passage of the city’s first rent stabilization rules, the strongest such laws in Contra Costa County. The ordinance caps rent increases at 3% or 60% of the consumer price index, whichever is lower;...
ANTIOCH, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Letter to the Editor | Criteria for candidates

Over the next four years, the City of Piedmont will undertake major policy and construction initiatives. Having served on a past Council confronting similar issues, I can tell you community engagement by Council will be key to successful implementation of these changes and their acceptance by the community. But so will oversight and that takes more than just being a good listener. Here are some of the criteria I recommend for candidates for Council.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

611 Hillgirt Circle, Oakland

$995,000 | 4 Beds | 2.5Baths | 2,870 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group, Compass. This expansive four bedroom, 2.5 bath home combines classic traditional architecture with a sprawling floor plan. Gracious living room and dining room with large eat-in kitchen and adjoining family room, plus parlor/office complete the first floor.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

1 person killed by train in West Berkeley

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train in Berkeley late Thursday afternoon, the agency confirmed. The train struck the person at about 4 p.m. near Carleton Street, Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said. The two crew members aboard the train were not injured, Tysver...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

New license plate reader ordinance for Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The hotly contested issue of extending license plate readers on Oakland police patrol cars is over. A compromise was reached that will decrease the amount of time Oakland police can retain information recorded on those cameras. Automated license plate reader cameras will continue to roll in Oakland. Brian Hofer is the […]
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Todos opens in Oakland with ‘modern Mexican’ menu

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA

