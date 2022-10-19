Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amy’s Kitchen Workers Protested Their Working Conditions. Then They All Lost Their Jobs.
Organic convenience foods brand Amy’s Kitchen maintains a carefully constructed image of ethical consumption and saving the planet, one vegan frozen burrito at a time. The company is owned by the Berliner family, and its website makes much out of being a small, family-owned business, with pictures of the founders joyfully making pot pies and surfing.
572 Montclair Avenue, Oakland
$995,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | 2,347 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group, Compass. Just a few blocks to Lake Merritt & Lakeshore shopping, dining, farmers market and access to public transportation, this spacious bungalow features 3-levels of living spaces with contemporary comforts inside and out. Highlights include large eat-in kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, primary suite, two bathrooms , plus two large bonus rooms for workout, office, or studio. The lower-level family room leads out to a sprawling backyard with raised planter boxes, citrus trees, vegetable, herb garden and plenty of space for entertaining.
Oakland City Council votes to continue police ALPR use
Police in Oakland will continue to use automated license plate readers following a unanimous vote by the city council on Tuesday. The readers are cameras mounted on police vehicles that scan license plates during routine police patrols. Information gained may help officers identify stolen vehicles or vehicles connected to a crime or missing persons case.
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
ADA redux: SF district attorney appeals dismissal of suit against law firm
Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
Oakland street, hub of unhoused RV campers, gets overdue clean-up
OAKLAND -- The city of Oakland took action Wednesday, clearing out a longtime homeless encampment that some say has turned an entire block into a place of lawlessness.It was the East Bay city's latest homeless camp cleanout in the wake of the recent eviction of unhoused residents who were living in the large Wood Street encampment. On Wednesday, crews focused on a block that area business owners say had gotten completely out of control. But as often is the case with Oakland's homeless crisis, there are two sides to the story.Curtis Nagengast owns Melrose Powder Coating company on Pearmain Street. As...
San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills
San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
7 Muir Avenue, Piedmont
$7,250,000 | 6 Beds | 6.5 Baths | 6, 423 SqFt | Showing by Appointment | Anian Pettit Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. This stately Georgian style home is beautifully sited on over 1/3 of acre and features grand proportions, expansive grounds and sweeping San Francisco, Oakland and Bay views. Built by Albert Farr in 1930, 7 Muir Avenue seamlessly combines exquisite original details and modern updates for todays living.
East Bay tenants, advocates celebrate signing of historic rent protections
Residents, housing advocates and Antioch City Council members gathered at Casa Blanca Apartments to celebrate the passage of the city’s first rent stabilization rules, the strongest such laws in Contra Costa County. The ordinance caps rent increases at 3% or 60% of the consumer price index, whichever is lower;...
Letter to the Editor | Criteria for candidates
Over the next four years, the City of Piedmont will undertake major policy and construction initiatives. Having served on a past Council confronting similar issues, I can tell you community engagement by Council will be key to successful implementation of these changes and their acceptance by the community. But so will oversight and that takes more than just being a good listener. Here are some of the criteria I recommend for candidates for Council.
611 Hillgirt Circle, Oakland
$995,000 | 4 Beds | 2.5Baths | 2,870 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group, Compass. This expansive four bedroom, 2.5 bath home combines classic traditional architecture with a sprawling floor plan. Gracious living room and dining room with large eat-in kitchen and adjoining family room, plus parlor/office complete the first floor.
1 person killed by train in West Berkeley
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train in Berkeley late Thursday afternoon, the agency confirmed. The train struck the person at about 4 p.m. near Carleton Street, Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said. The two crew members aboard the train were not injured, Tysver...
List of people owed unclaimed money published by Santa Clara County
(BCN) — Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments. The county’s Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the […]
State of Oakland: Mayor Schaaf boasts of strong record, acknowledges crime spike in final address
Oakland Mayor Schaaf touted the strides made in the last 8 years during her final State of the City address, while accepting responsibility for the current spike in crime, acknowledging that it will be a challenge for the next mayor.
New license plate reader ordinance for Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The hotly contested issue of extending license plate readers on Oakland police patrol cars is over. A compromise was reached that will decrease the amount of time Oakland police can retain information recorded on those cameras. Automated license plate reader cameras will continue to roll in Oakland. Brian Hofer is the […]
Todos opens in Oakland with ‘modern Mexican’ menu
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Good Taste: Open up for Snazzle Os—Snoop and Oakland company bet on savory edibles
Welcome aboard Good Taste, your weekly look at Bay Area food. Oakland’s TSUMo Snacks grabs the spotlight today. THC-infused edibles in California largely skew super sweet and are packed with fat and sugar, which can sometimes obscure the benefits or potential of ingesting cannabis. But Bay Area companies have been envisioning another way.
7 in 10 Oakland residents feel less safe than they did 2 years ago, survey shows
The notion that Oakland residents have been feeling unsafe now has numbers to back it up. Survey from more than 600 residents show many are unhappy with the state of the city, as the ongoing issues of crime, drugs, homelessness and housing cost continue to challenge Oakland.
