Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.John Kraft of Waynesburg is now in jail. Police say last month that Greene County social workers found severe bruising on the girl's face and body.And two weeks ago, when they interviewed the girl and her sibling, police say they told them about Kraft allegedly burying the girl alive in the yard in a hole that left her smelling like sewage.Police say the girl told them that Kraft often beat her with a belt and his arm, which has a metal rod in it from surgery. Police say they documented that the girl's body was covered in old and new bruises.
Man accused of driving a car through the Waukesha Christmas parade delivers tearful closing arguments
Darrell Brooks told jurors it was not his intent to drive an SUV through a crowd and kill six people.
