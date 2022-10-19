Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge Visits Fort Worth Affordable Housing Development
This new development in Fort Worth's Stop Six neighborhood sits where Cavile public housing once stood. "Just to see how far this project has come and get a sneak peek of what is to come is great because it's nothing like it was before," former Cavile resident Brasalin Mosely said.
fwtx.com
City Leaders Take Next Step Toward Making Panther Island Bigger and Better
Local leaders have taken the next step in developing Panther Island into a robust mixed-use development that'll brings more food, drink and entertainment options to Funkytown. Once completed, the Panther Island district, just on the outskirts of Downtown, will include a a riverwalk, a park system, roundabouts, a fixed transit line, the Trinity River promenade, a houseboat district, pedestrian bridges and the Town Lake and Marina.
Flower Mound mayor drops plan to ban wearing masks while armed
Flower Mound Mayor Derek France is dropping his plan to propose an ordinance that would restrict or ban people from wearing a face covering while possessing a firearm in Flower Mound. France first brought up the issue during the Sept. 19 Town Council meeting, and elaborated on it with a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘In a Good Spot': Tarrant County Prepares for Early Voting; What to Expect
Early voting begins Monday for the upcoming November midterm elections. NBC DFW received emails and questions about the actual voting process. It goes to show how early voting is very popular. "We are in a good spot," said Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia. "We got our poll workers. We...
FM 1171 closed for railroad construction
Both directions of FM 1171 have been shut down just west of the Hwy 377 intersection for railroad construction, according to the town of Flower Mound. The closure is expected to last until Saturday evening, according to a news release from the town. Construction crews have been conducting maintenance up and down the railroad in the area lately, and a similar closure is expected Friday through Sunday on Crawford Road in Argyle.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Leaders Say Homelessness Reaching Critical Levels
The homeless demographic in Tarrant County is shifting. "The issue is we are seeing a huge increase in family homelessness," said Lauren King, executive director of the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said they work with 40 area partners battling homelessness, but the numbers continue to rise at a critical...
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
dallasexpress.com
Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events
North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
Too Close For Comfort: North Dallas Residents Protest Proposed Lighted Pole Sign on Forest Lane
To say the intersection of North Central Expressway and Forest Lane has deteriorated is an understatement. The highway underpass continues to be a favored camp for Dallas’ burgeoning homeless population, though the city has fenced off and rock-filled much of the underpass. Reports of homeless interactions here fill the...
dmagazine.com
Proposition A Is On the Ballot. What Is It, and What Do You Need to Know?
Early voting starts Monday morning, and at the end of a lengthy midterm ballot Dallas voters will find Proposition A, which will use hotel tax to rebuild the convention center and rehab some buildings at Fair Park. We have everything you need to know, or you can just summon Ron...
Dallas Observer
As the Dallas County Judge Race Gets Personal, Could a Surprise Be Coming on Election Day?
Dallas County is reliably blue. Everybody who follows politics knows that, right? Democrats hold all but one seat on the Commissioners Court, with J.J Koch the only Republican. Justices of the Peace Al Cercone and Steve Seider and Constable Ben Adamcik are the only other Republicans serving in elected office in county government, according to the Texas GOP's website.
Study names North Texas city as the best city for families with children
Making a move? If you are looking for the best place for your family to settle down then you may want to give this North Texas city a try.
Downtown Dallas highway could get a major makeover
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Alvin Mancilla is a server and bartender at Cane Rosso Pizza on Commerce Street in Deep Ellum, which sits right below I-345.He relies on the highway to get to and from work every day. "Literally takes me two minutes, as soon as I get to I-35, I just exit, it makes my commute easier," he said.After years of studying the future of the highway, TxDOT is making a recommendation for the 1.5-mile-long elevated highway that connects Central Expressway to I-30 and runs between downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum.TxDOT would lower the highway so that it's below city streets.The...
Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge
A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
dallasexpress.com
People Salvaging Material From Condo Slated for Destruction
People are rushing to salvage material from an old condominium building set to be destroyed, seeking to preserve certain aspects of the facility’s architecture. The soon-to-be-demolished condominium building on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas contains, among other things, breezeway blocks, “cool cinder blocks with cut-outs that, when stacked, form a cool peek-a-boo wall – a staple for many mid-century homes.”
fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth Plans to Offer British Aerospace Company $7 Million Tax Credit as Lure
The city of Fort Worth is poised to offer a British aerospace company a $7 million tax incentive in hopes of it building its new research and development facility near Lake Worth. The city would offer GKN Aerospace up to $7 million in unique tax credit grants that the company...
Fort Worth homeless shelters turn away families due to overcrowding
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homeless shelters in Fort Worth are having to turn away families because there's just simply not enough room. That's the stark warning from city officials as they are seeing a record number of families out on the streets. During a Fort Worth city work session on Tuesday, city leaders and stakeholders discussed this growing problem in the city."We just see a record number of families who are in need in seeking assistance from us," said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said her group helped provide the data for the informal report. She said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Continues Search for Justice in University Park Father's Murder as City Dedicates Playground in His Honor
With its smooth, open surfaces and accessible playground equipment, today’s version of Coffee Park was Chris Murzin's wildest dream come true. “Jack, our oldest son who is special needs and is in a wheelchair, would've been his inspiration,” said Chris’s wife, Christina Murzin. Twelve years ago, Murzin...
rejournals.com
Cold storage facility in North Dallas-Fort Worth trades hands￼
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Cold Creek Solutions Denton, a 374,560-square-foot Class A cold storage warehouse in Denton, Texas. JLL represented the seller, Cold Creek Solutions, in the sale to an institutional buyer. The recently completed building is approximately 50% leased to Southwest...
fox4news.com
Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore Trinity River in Fort Worth
Dozens of visible dead fish in a Trinity River waterway in north Fort Wort are thus far unexplained and grabbing the attention of some who routinely walk in the area. They were found in the same general area where bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer washed up.
