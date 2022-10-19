Read full article on original website
Related
I received a misdirected message that will devastate my wife. Can I skip telling her some parts? | Leading questions
While you can decide what to do with the information, it won’t change the facts, writes Eleanor Gordon-Smith
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Son Backed for Refusing to Help Parents With 'Very Destructive' Brother
"It sounds as though they may have avoided making difficult choices—i.e. difficult for them—but they made very, very bad choices for you," one commenter opined.
Dame Judi Dench wants ‘cruelly unjust’ Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ to come with a disclaimer
CNN — Dame Judi Dench has played a British queen before and now she is sounding off about Netflix’s popular dramatization of the royal family. In a letter to The Times, the revered actress shares her concerns about the forthcoming new season of “The Crown,” writing that “the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”
The unrecognized sign your headache might actually be a rare, life-threatening brain bleed, according to an ER doctor
An ER doctor says one question helps him diagnose rare, potentially life-threatening brain bleeds in patients with headaches. A subarachnoid hemorrhage might feel like you were suddenly hit on the head — which is different from a typical migraine sensation. Learning to ask good questions to zero in on...
CNET
Actor Anna May Wong to Be First Asian American Featured on US Currency
Anna May Wong, considered to be Hollywood's first Chinese American movie star, will be the first Asian American to appear on US currency. Wong will appear on a new quarter as part of the US Mint's American Women Quarters Program, which celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by American women to the development and history of the US in fields such as suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space and the arts.
Husband Foolishly Tries to School Wife for Leaving Something Out of Place and Regrets It Instantly
We think he made the right decision in the end!
Entire family have the same weird thing wrong with their names and people all have the same question
A WOMAN has shared the story of an entire family who all have the same weird thing wrong with their names. People are confused about not only how to pronounce these names, but also the reason behind them in the first place. A Reddit user @mermaid1707 posted about the entire...
Mom rips into husbands who expect their wives to do housework in crazy viral Facebook post
Constance Hall/Facebook This article originally appeared on 08.27.18 It's the 21st century, and as a civilization, we've come a long way. No, there are no flying cars (yet), but we all carry tiny supercomputers in our pockets, can own drones, and can argue with strangers from all around the world as long as they have internet access. And yet women are still having to ask their partners to help out around the house. What gives?
TikTokers Aren't Thrilled About a Rumor That Friends Can See When You Like a Post
In the world of TikTok, new features are always popping up. Over the years, creators have shared their opinions of everything from the clear mode feature for distraction-free scrolling to TikTok view histories that come in major clutch to weed out stalkers. Now, the short-form video app has people talking with a rumored notification feature every time a friend likes a reposted TikTok.
The most popular Halloween costumes in each state, according to Google search data
Witches, Spider-Men and dinosaurs are just a few of the top-trending Halloween costumes in the U.S., according to Google's annual Frightgeist report.
TikTok Is About to Roll out an Adults-Only Option for Users to Tailor Their Audiences
Not everything we consume on our social media platforms is SFW, especially when it comes to TikTok. Content creators make their bread and butter on all sorts of subjects ranging from wholesome and family-friendly to mature and suggestive. Consequently, it's not always easy for these creators to police their content so that only the appropriate audiences are seeing them. The internet is a tricky place, and it can be difficult to monitor who is watching what.
'Overwatch 2's' Phone-Number Requirement Is Causing Many Issues for Players
The launch of Overwatch 2 went much less smoothly than planned. Though Overwatch fans were greatly anticipating the game's launch (mostly because it completely replaced the first game), players reported long queue lines and issues getting their accounts linked. One of the roadblocks many have faced involves entering your phone...
Central Park “Karen” Yells at Singer for Ruining His Daily Walk, Gets Torched Online
If you invited someone into your home or onto your property and they started behaving in a way you didn't approve of, you'd have every right to demand they leave the premises. How you go about ensuring they leave is where things tend to get tricky. But, for the most part, since it's your property, you can demand someone leave if they're acting out of pocket.
Who Did Taylor Swift Date at 19? She Reflects on Past Relationships in "Midnights"
With the release of her highly anticipated new album "Midnights," singer-songwriter Taylor Swift continues to prove she is the music industry. The record's debut resulted in her fandom (dubbed Swifties) crashing Spotify and taking over social media with thousands of acclamatory tweets and, of course, plenty of theories. Article continues...
Who Is Quintessa Swindell Dating? Details on the 'Black Adam' Actor's Romantic Life
Folks that are familiar with the Netflix series Trinkets may be familiar with the name Quintessa Swindell. Quintessa, who is non-binary and uses they/he pronouns, played Tabitha Foster on the hit show and also earned a small role on Euphoria as Anna. Now, they're is adding superhero to their ever-growing acting resume, thanks to the new DC film Black Adam.
Taylor Swift Addresses Engagement Rumors Head-On Through "Lavender Haze"
It's officially "Midnights" season! Taylor Swift overjoyed millions of fans worldwide with the release of her latest project on Oct. 21, 2022, and listeners are already loving what she and Jack Antonoff cooked up together this time around. Article continues below advertisement. Taylor never shies away from addressing poignant topics...
A New DC Hero Is Here With 'Black Adam' — When Can Fans Stream the Movie?
Move over Marvel! Black Adam's (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) in town and he's out for blood. At least, that's the primary impression we got after rewatching the Black Adam trailer a million times! The film hits theaters worldwide on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. However, we don't...
'The School for Good and Evil' Showcases an Elaborate Fantastical World — What Was Its Budget?
When a movie boasts a cast including Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, and Cate Blanchett, our butts are seated. Well, all of these talented beauties appear in Paul Feig's Netflix film The School for Good and Evil, which is based on Soman Chainani's New York Times bestselling hexalogy of YA fantasy books.
'AHS: NYC' Takes Fans Back a Few Decades in New York City's History
It's that time of year again! American Horror Story is back on FX and ready to knock viewers' socks off with its latest installment: NYC. Indeed, Season 11 is taking viewers into the seedy underbelly of America's most famous city, and from what we can see already, there is truly nothing being held back.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
27K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0