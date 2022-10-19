ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Dame Judi Dench wants ‘cruelly unjust’ Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ to come with a disclaimer

CNN — Dame Judi Dench has played a British queen before and now she is sounding off about Netflix’s popular dramatization of the royal family. In a letter to The Times, the revered actress shares her concerns about the forthcoming new season of “The Crown,” writing that “the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”
CNET

Actor Anna May Wong to Be First Asian American Featured on US Currency

Anna May Wong, considered to be Hollywood's first Chinese American movie star, will be the first Asian American to appear on US currency. Wong will appear on a new quarter as part of the US Mint's American Women Quarters Program, which celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by American women to the development and history of the US in fields such as suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space and the arts.
Upworthy

Mom rips into husbands who expect their wives to do housework in crazy viral Facebook post

Constance Hall/Facebook This article originally appeared on 08.27.18 It's the 21st century, and as a civilization, we've come a long way. No, there are no flying cars (yet), but we all carry tiny supercomputers in our pockets, can own drones, and can argue with strangers from all around the world as long as they have internet access. And yet women are still having to ask their partners to help out around the house. What gives?
Distractify

TikTokers Aren't Thrilled About a Rumor That Friends Can See When You Like a Post

In the world of TikTok, new features are always popping up. Over the years, creators have shared their opinions of everything from the clear mode feature for distraction-free scrolling to TikTok view histories that come in major clutch to weed out stalkers. Now, the short-form video app has people talking with a rumored notification feature every time a friend likes a reposted TikTok.
Distractify

TikTok Is About to Roll out an Adults-Only Option for Users to Tailor Their Audiences

Not everything we consume on our social media platforms is SFW, especially when it comes to TikTok. Content creators make their bread and butter on all sorts of subjects ranging from wholesome and family-friendly to mature and suggestive. Consequently, it's not always easy for these creators to police their content so that only the appropriate audiences are seeing them. The internet is a tricky place, and it can be difficult to monitor who is watching what.
Distractify

'Overwatch 2's' Phone-Number Requirement Is Causing Many Issues for Players

The launch of Overwatch 2 went much less smoothly than planned. Though Overwatch fans were greatly anticipating the game's launch (mostly because it completely replaced the first game), players reported long queue lines and issues getting their accounts linked. One of the roadblocks many have faced involves entering your phone...
Distractify

Who Is Quintessa Swindell Dating? Details on the 'Black Adam' Actor's Romantic Life

Folks that are familiar with the Netflix series Trinkets may be familiar with the name Quintessa Swindell. Quintessa, who is non-binary and uses they/he pronouns, played Tabitha Foster on the hit show and also earned a small role on Euphoria as Anna. Now, they're is adding superhero to their ever-growing acting resume, thanks to the new DC film Black Adam.
Distractify

Taylor Swift Addresses Engagement Rumors Head-On Through "Lavender Haze"

It's officially "Midnights" season! Taylor Swift overjoyed millions of fans worldwide with the release of her latest project on Oct. 21, 2022, and listeners are already loving what she and Jack Antonoff cooked up together this time around. Article continues below advertisement. Taylor never shies away from addressing poignant topics...
