INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — San Antonio struggled when Indiana turned up the pressure late. Then the Spurs made one defensive stop to avoid a second straight embarrassing result. After nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the closing minutes, Josh Richardson forced rookie Bennedict Mathurin into an airball as the buzzer sounded to preserve a 137-134 victory at Indiana on Friday night.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO