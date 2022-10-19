Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 129, Houston 122
Percentages: FG .459, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 19-42, .452 (Morant 5-6, LaRavia 3-4, Konchar 3-6, Jones 3-7, Bane 3-10, Roddy 2-5, Tillman 0-1, Aldama 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Aldama 3, Adams 2, Morant 2, Clarke, Konchar, LaRavia). Turnovers: 12 (Bane 3, Morant 3, Clarke...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 108, Orlando 98
Percentages: FG .413, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Anthony 4-5, Okeke 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Ross 1-4, Banchero 1-6, Hampton 0-1, F.Wagner 0-3, Suggs 0-3, Carter Jr. 0-7). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Banchero 3, Bol 2, Anthony, Ross). Turnovers: 19 (Banchero 4, F.Wagner 3, Suggs...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105
Percentages: FG .488, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (VanVleet 4-6, Anunoby 2-4, Siakam 2-6, Trent Jr. 2-7, Barnes 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Banton 0-1, Young 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anunoby, Barnes, Koloko, VanVleet). Turnovers: 13 (Achiuwa 3, Anunoby 3, Barnes 3, Siakam 3, Banton).
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio 137, Indiana 134
Percentages: FG .543, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Richardson 6-8, Vassell 4-7, K.Johnson 4-9, Collins 1-1, McDermott 1-1, Jones 1-3, Primo 0-1, Sochan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 3, Poeltl). Turnovers: 17 (Jones 3, Primo 3, Richardson 3, Collins 2, K.Johnson 2, Poeltl...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 113, Phoenix 111
Percentages: FG .457, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Booker 3-7, Lee 2-4, Ayton 1-1, Landale 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, C.Johnson 1-6, Paul 0-1). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayton). Turnovers: 16 (Ayton 4, Bridges 3, Booker 2, C.Johnson 2, Payne 2, Craig, Landale, Paul).
Porterville Recorder
Washington 102, Chicago 100
CHICAGO (100) DeRozan 11-23 10-11 32, Williams 2-5 2-2 7, Vucevic 5-14 12-12 24, Caruso 1-4 1-2 3, Dosunmu 3-9 0-0 7, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Drummond 5-6 0-2 10, Dragic 3-8 0-0 7, White 3-6 2-4 10. Totals 33-79 27-33 100. WASHINGTON (102) Avdija 2-4 0-0 6, Kuzma 8-16...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 132, Minnesota 126
Percentages: FG .441, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 20-50, .400 (Clarkson 7-12, Olynyk 5-6, Beasley 3-9, Conley 3-9, Markkanen 2-10, Gay 0-2, Horton-Tucker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Kessler 4, Clarkson, Gay, Markkanen, Olynyk). Turnovers: 13 (Olynyk 4, Vanderbilt 3, Clarkson 2, Conley, Gay, Kessler, Markkanen).
Porterville Recorder
Orlando plays Boston in conference matchup
Boston Celtics (2-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (0-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -7; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on Orlando in Eastern Conference action Saturday. Orlando went 12-40 in Eastern Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 128, Golden State 123
DENVER (128) Gordon 5-12 0-0 10, Porter Jr. 6-12 0-0 17, Jokic 7-13 11-11 26, Brown 8-10 1-2 20, Caldwell-Pope 7-14 0-0 17, Je.Green 3-5 2-2 10, Jordan 4-4 1-2 9, Braun 2-5 0-0 4, Hyland 4-10 5-6 14, Reed 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 46-86 21-25 128. GOLDEN STATE (123)
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 124, Charlotte 112
Percentages: FG .472, FT .865. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Murphy III 2-5, McCollum 2-6, Ingram 1-1, Alvarado 1-3, Valanciunas 1-3, Graham 1-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (H.Jones 2, Nance Jr. 2, Ingram, Marshall, Valanciunas). Turnovers: 15 (Ingram 5, McCollum 3, Williamson 3, Alvarado 2, Marshall,...
Porterville Recorder
Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
Porterville Recorder
Spurs hold off final-minute flurry to beat Pacers 137-134
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — San Antonio struggled when Indiana turned up the pressure late. Then the Spurs made one defensive stop to avoid a second straight embarrassing result. After nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the closing minutes, Josh Richardson forced rookie Bennedict Mathurin into an airball as the buzzer sounded to preserve a 137-134 victory at Indiana on Friday night.
Porterville Recorder
Indiana faces conference foe Detroit
Detroit Pistons (1-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -1; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit takes on Indiana in Eastern Conference action Saturday. Indiana finished 25-57 overall and 2-14 in Central Division action a season ago. The...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City takes on Denver for conference matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-1, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -7.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on Oklahoma City in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Denver finished 29-23 in Western Conference play and 23-18 at...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 4, Detroit 3
Chicago0121—4 First Period_1, Detroit, Suter 1 (Lindstrom, Hagg), 9:26. 2, Detroit, Larkin 2 (Kubalik, Hronek), 10:33 (pp). Second Period_3, Chicago, Athanasiou 1, 5:41 (ps). 4, Detroit, Kubalik 2 (Maatta), 11:18. Third Period_5, Chicago, Kurashev 1 (Lafferty, J.Johnson), 3:46. 6, Chicago, Murphy 1 (Lafferty), 10:06 (sh). Overtime_7, Chicago, Domi 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Transactions
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. FOOTBALL. National Football League.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday's Games. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Comments / 0