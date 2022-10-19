Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Lead to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WLKY.com
Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
WLKY.com
Forest fire spreads in Bullitt County as dry weather conditions persist
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The warm and dry weather conditions are keeping firefighters across the area busy. On Sunday, crews were called to a fire in the woods in Shepherdsville. When firefighters got to the scene, there were around five to eight acres of land on fire on a hill near Pryor Valley. Several departments were there to put out the flames.
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
WLKY.com
Gene Snyder traffic flowing freely again after crash causes significant delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway completely jammed up traffic going northbound for several hours Monday. Traffic was backed up as far as Old Heady Road going north on the Snyder because of a crash at Interestate 64. Drivers had to exit at or before...
WLKY.com
Man found at fire station after being shot short distance away in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. At about 9:45 a.m. LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 2600 block of South Fourth Street. That is where Louisville Fire Station number 18 is located.
WLKY.com
Shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a Fern Creek apartment complex leaves a man dead. Louisville Metro Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed at Fern Creek apartment complex identified by coroner
The man shot and killed at a Fern Creek apartment complex has been identified by the coroner. Leonard Werner, 34, died on the scene of the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place a little before 9 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Werner...
WLKY.com
Those who frequent downtown shocked over violent early morning attacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those who frequent downtown Louisville reacted to learning about two violent attacks early Tuesday morning. "On Monday nights, there really ain't too many people up here," downtown ambassador Anthony Miller said. It's really slow on Monday nights. When my boss told me this morning, it was a shock to me because on Fourth Street Live. Are y'all serious?"
WLKY.com
Waterfront Park breaks ground on 22-acre expansion into West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park will soon be a short walk or bike ride away from families in West Louisville. State and city leaders broke ground Monday on phase four of the Waterfront Park expansion project. The park will expand by 22 acres from 10th to 14th streets, bringing...
WLKY.com
Cyclouvia returns to Louisville encouraging people to get out and move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pedestrians took over Bardstown Road Sunday afternoon for the return of Cyclouvia. The event replaces cars on the busy corridor with walkers and bikers. The course closed traffic from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard. Cyclouvia started in 2012 as a way to encourage people to get...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 people attacked by stranger with knife at Fourth Street Live, one in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were hospitalized after being attacked with a knife at Fourth Street Live, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for LMPD, officers from the First Division responded to a knife attack at Fourth Street Live just after midnight on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
More details to be released by Indiana police about 5-year-old found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — More information about the investigation into a 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana is said to be coming on Wednesday. Watch a previous update in the player above. Indiana State Police will be holding a news conference on Wednesday at...
WLKY.com
Driver hit by suspects fleeing police on the Gene Snyder talks about the experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles are in custody after a carjacking led to a wild police chase in Louisville. WLKY Chopper HD spotted the car getting onto the Gene Snyder Freeway from Interstate 65 with officers in pursuit. The driver weaved in and out of traffic for miles, cutting...
WLKY.com
Gun found in student's backpack after fight at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is facing potential criminal charges after a gun was found in their backpack after a fight at Seneca High School on Tuesday. Michael Guy, principal at Seneca, sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday notifying them of the incident. Guy said that staff...
WLKY.com
Recent LMPD gun seizure shedding light on underground gun dealers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Illegal guns have been a focal point for police to drive down crime in the Metro and recent gun seizures have shed light on underground firearms dealers. The Louisville Metro Police Department second division commander Major Corey Robinson said big seizures don't happen every day — but when they do, they make the city safer.
WLKY.com
Increased security measures proposed after recent violence at Jefferson County courthouses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chaos in court was captured on camera last week as a fight broke out between a Louisville double murder suspect and the victims' family. At least three people involved ended up in jail. “I was so glad that everyone was okay. Honestly, courtrooms are often full...
WLKY.com
Man hit, killed by car on Manslick Road identified by coroner
A man who was struck by a car and killed while walking on Manslick Road has been identified by the coroner. Seventy-one-year-old Larry Denney was hit by a car in the 4900 block of Manslick Road on Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. That's just west of the Iroquois Golf Course.
WLKY.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Jacobs neighborhood
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Homicide detectives arrested 18-year-old D'Andre Swain Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of West Market Street. It happened back in July, when 27-year-old Rykess Ford was...
WLKY.com
This haunted attraction in Taylorsville is one of the longest in Kentucky
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A family-owned haunted attraction in Taylorsville has four thrilling adventures in one. Taylorsville Terror is on Bloomfield Road. It's about a 45-minute drive from downtown Louisville. The haunted attractions include Taylorsville Terror 1984, which is an '80s-themed haunted barn, Chuckles Fun House, which is a new...
