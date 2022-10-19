Wednesday marks last day for voter registration by mail, online in Wisconsin for Nov. 8 election

MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday is the last day Wisconsinites can register by mail or online to vote in the Nov. 8 election, but those who miss that deadline will still be able to register to vote in other ways.

A voter wanting to register by mail needs to have their registration form and proof of residence postmarked and sent to their municipal clerk’s office by no later than Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The same deadline exists for voters using the MyVote website to register online.

After Wednesday, a voter will still be able to register to vote at their clerk’s office during business hours until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4. Voters can also register at the polls on Election Day.

To check your registration status, to see who’s on your ballot this fall and for other election-related information, visit myvote.wi.gov .

