A new initiative aimed at tracking the granular details of community health in the Upstate has revealed a startling discrepancy in life expectancy among Greenville residents. The new information comes as Ten at the Top joined forces with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to reach out to public stakeholder groups with community health data walks in each of the Upstate’s 10 counties.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO