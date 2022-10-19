ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Fleming Street

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are covering our first Laurens County road for “Getting Answers.”. Drivers brought Fleming Street, in Laurens, to our attention. You’ll find it between North Harper Street and Exchange Road. Though the roads is only a mile long, the South Carolina Department of...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to fire in Columbus on Highway 74 W.

COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire that happened on Friday afternoon on Highway 74 West. According to the department, the call came in at around 12:50 p.m. regarding a fire. The department said the fire was in four different locations from Exit 163...
COLUMBUS, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate election office staff prepares for first week of early voting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s just three days away from the start of early voting in South Carolina on Monday October, 24th. This week upstate election’s office staff have been making last minute preparations to open doors on Monday. Signs have been printed, machines have been tested,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
POLK COUNTY, NC
greenvillejournal.com

What is the life expectancy of Greenville residents? It all depends on your neighborhood

A new initiative aimed at tracking the granular details of community health in the Upstate has revealed a startling discrepancy in life expectancy among Greenville residents. The new information comes as Ten at the Top joined forces with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to reach out to public stakeholder groups with community health data walks in each of the Upstate’s 10 counties.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers. Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue. The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
BREVARD, NC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Fatal single vehicle collision in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is now dead after a fatal collision in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 4:45 this morning on Old Easley Bridge Rd. near Welcome Ave. Ext. Officials say the driver was travelling North on Old...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

YMCA creates swim lessons for deaf, hearing impaired children

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eastside Family YMCA now offers adaptive swim lessons for deaf and hearing-impaired children. One mother made it her mission to help find a place where her son could fulfill his dream of wanting to learn how to swim. “I was here with my older...
TAYLORS, SC
gsabusiness.com

Final proposal unveiled for downtown Greenville Gateway Project

A project years in the making that reimagines a crucial entryway to downtown Greenville could be closer to becoming a reality. After two years of planning and collaboration with residents, elected officials, business leaders and designers, PlusUrbia Design of Miami presented the final proposal for the Greenville Gateway Project on Tuesday.
GREENVILLE, SC

