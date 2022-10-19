Read full article on original website
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Fleming Street
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are covering our first Laurens County road for “Getting Answers.”. Drivers brought Fleming Street, in Laurens, to our attention. You’ll find it between North Harper Street and Exchange Road. Though the roads is only a mile long, the South Carolina Department of...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Photo comparison: Here’s what the ‘Greenville Gateway’ project might look like
New visuals from Miami-based design firm Plusurbia Design have been revealed for how Greenville’s I-385 corridor might soon be transformed into the “Greenville Gateway,” a major new draw for residents and tourists alike. Back in March 2022, Plusurbia initially revealed a vision of the area that includes...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to fire in Columbus on Highway 74 W.
COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire that happened on Friday afternoon on Highway 74 West. According to the department, the call came in at around 12:50 p.m. regarding a fire. The department said the fire was in four different locations from Exit 163...
WYFF4.com
'We're right at the finish line': Greenville Artist picks up the pieces after devastating fire
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate artist is picking up the pieces after his new art studio in the West End burned down. Longtime artist Joseph Bradley has always wanted to own a studio. "It's been a long time and certainly, it has been a dream of mine to have...
FOX Carolina
Upstate election office staff prepares for first week of early voting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s just three days away from the start of early voting in South Carolina on Monday October, 24th. This week upstate election’s office staff have been making last minute preparations to open doors on Monday. Signs have been printed, machines have been tested,...
FOX Carolina
District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
WYFF4.com
Emergency crews respond to Byrnes High School after construction site cave-in, dispatchers say
DUNCAN, S.C. — UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.:Two workers have been rescued from the trench. Both were alert and talking. One was taken by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital, officials said. Crews are responding to the scene of an emergency at a construction site at an Upstate high school. Live...
greenvillejournal.com
What is the life expectancy of Greenville residents? It all depends on your neighborhood
A new initiative aimed at tracking the granular details of community health in the Upstate has revealed a startling discrepancy in life expectancy among Greenville residents. The new information comes as Ten at the Top joined forces with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to reach out to public stakeholder groups with community health data walks in each of the Upstate’s 10 counties.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers. Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue. The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person...
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Fatal single vehicle collision in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is now dead after a fatal collision in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 4:45 this morning on Old Easley Bridge Rd. near Welcome Ave. Ext. Officials say the driver was travelling North on Old...
WYFF4.com
2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at Spartanburg facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
FOX Carolina
YMCA creates swim lessons for deaf, hearing impaired children
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eastside Family YMCA now offers adaptive swim lessons for deaf and hearing-impaired children. One mother made it her mission to help find a place where her son could fulfill his dream of wanting to learn how to swim. “I was here with my older...
New industrial park expected to come to the Upstate
A new industrial park is planned for the Upstate. . Cherokee County Officials say, the land for the new complex was purchased for over 400 million dollars. The new park is expected to be well over a million square feet.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
gsabusiness.com
Final proposal unveiled for downtown Greenville Gateway Project
A project years in the making that reimagines a crucial entryway to downtown Greenville could be closer to becoming a reality. After two years of planning and collaboration with residents, elected officials, business leaders and designers, PlusUrbia Design of Miami presented the final proposal for the Greenville Gateway Project on Tuesday.
WYFF4.com
Preserving holy ground: Upstate church founded by freed slaves now a historical site
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A historic church has been permanently protected. Soapstone Church was established in 1865 and will now live on as a historical site and a working church still helping the community. "I call it God's little holy place," 80-year-old Mable Owens Clarke said as she stood...
