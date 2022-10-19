Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Upstate election office staff prepares for first week of early voting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s just three days away from the start of early voting in South Carolina on Monday October, 24th. This week upstate election’s office staff have been making last minute preparations to open doors on Monday. Signs have been printed, machines have been tested,...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. Disabilities and Special Needs Board closing disability employment gap
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a month focusing on the contributions of disabled workers and the barriers that still exist in the workforce. Latest figures from the Department of Labor shows someone with a disability is two times more likely to be unemployed...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers. Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue. The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person...
FOX Carolina
District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
FOX Carolina
Closing the disability employment gap
Justin Dougherty sits down with Spartanburg County councilman to learn what the BMW investment means for South Carolina. Justin Dougherty sits down with local attorney Grant Varner to discuss the affects of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial moving forward.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Fleming Street
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are covering our first Laurens County road for “Getting Answers.”. Drivers brought Fleming Street, in Laurens, to our attention. You’ll find it between North Harper Street and Exchange Road. Though the roads is only a mile long, the South Carolina Department of...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
FOX Carolina
What to expect: BMW’s billion dollar investment, new facility in Spartanburg
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - BMW’s impact on the upstate is getting a lot bigger. Wednesday, the company announced they’re expanding operations at the plant in Spartanburg and building a brand new facility in Woodruff. Leaders say there’s never been an investment like this in the history of our state.
FOX Carolina
YMCA creates swim lessons for deaf, hearing impaired children
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eastside Family YMCA now offers adaptive swim lessons for deaf and hearing-impaired children. One mother made it her mission to help find a place where her son could fulfill his dream of wanting to learn how to swim. “I was here with my older...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Fight over vehicle led to deadly Greenville Co. shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot wound.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
FOX Carolina
Superintendent for Spartanburg District 5 speaks after trench collapse
First responders rescued two construction workers from a trench collapse outside Byrnes High School. Duncan fire chief gives update after workers rescued from trench collapse. Duncan Fire Chief Barry Frost says two construction workers are lucky to be alive after a trench collapse at Byrnes High School.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Fatal single vehicle collision in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is now dead after a fatal collision in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 4:45 this morning on Old Easley Bridge Rd. near Welcome Ave. Ext. Officials say the driver was travelling North on Old...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to fire in Columbus on Highway 74 W.
COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire that happened on Friday afternoon on Highway 74 West. According to the department, the call came in at around 12:50 p.m. regarding a fire. The department said the fire was in four different locations from Exit 163...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for owner of goat found running loose in Anderson Co.
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for the owner of a goat that was found running loose in Belton on Wednesday. Deputies said the goat was found and secured in the area of Martin Ford Road and then taken to a location for safe holding.
FOX Carolina
Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters and other emergency officials rescued two workers trapped at a school construction site in Spartanburg County on Friday morning. The two contract construction workers were trapped when the walls of a trench collapsed at 10 a.m. outside James F. Byrnes High School on East Main Street. Police confirmed no students were involved in the incident and the building is secure.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Clemson Avenue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot...
FOX Carolina
BMW investing $1.7 billion in new Upstate facility, electric vehicles
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The BMW Group announced a new $1.7 billion investment to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility and to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at Plant Spartanburg. The company said the new high-voltage battery assembly facility in Woodruff near Plant Spartanburg will create...
FOX Carolina
Miracle Hill Rescue Missions now sheltering people from cold weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Colder weather set in early this week and people experiencing homelessness are seeking shelter from the cold. Upstate Miracle Hill Rescue Mission locations have made room for more than 200 guests. On Monday they opened the doors for the cold weather shelter service, sooner than expected.
