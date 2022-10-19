ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

Bishop Shanahan volleyball squad knocks off West Chester East

Downingtown >> The Bishop Shanahan girls volleyball team, in its final home game of the regular season Thursday, gave the Eagles’ crowd something to cheer about, defeating West Chester East, 3-1. The Vikings entered the contest with an 18-2 record and were ranked fifth in the PIAA District 1...
WEST CHESTER, PA
DLN Roundup: Devon Prep’s Ciocca earns state title

Nick Ciocca of Devon Prep fired a 3-under-par 69 to capture the PIAA Class AA Boys Golf Individual Championship at the Penn State Golf Courses on Tuesday. Ciocca’s two-day total of 6-under 138 was one shot better of Jacob Wolak of Slippery Rock. The top three finishers were the...
DEVON, PA
Longhorns nip Blue Demons in regular season finale

KENNETT SQUARE >> Two teams, both playing at a high level, and meeting in the regular season finale is rarely uninteresting. But add in a rivalry with the intensity of the ‘Battle of Route 82,’ with big-time playoff implications on top of it all, and you have a can’t-miss proposition.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA

