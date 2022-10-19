PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Teach by doing. The group, Ocean Hour Florida, wanted to share with you one mother's example to her children. Aside from the occasional vacation, Jennifer Deubler says she hasn't made plans on a Saturday for over six years. That's because every Saturday she is on the bays, the bayous, the bluffs or the Gulf, volunteering with Ocean Hour Florida cleaning up the waterways.

