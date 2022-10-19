ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

UPDATE: Threat cleared at Ferry Pass Elementary in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A threat has been cleared Tuesday morning at Ferry Pass Elementary School in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office was called to the school around 9 a.m., which is when the building was evacuated. As of 10:15 a.m., deputies have cleared the threat and students...
An Angel leads by example for her daughters

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Teach by doing. The group, Ocean Hour Florida, wanted to share with you one mother's example to her children. Aside from the occasional vacation, Jennifer Deubler says she hasn't made plans on a Saturday for over six years. That's because every Saturday she is on the bays, the bayous, the bluffs or the Gulf, volunteering with Ocean Hour Florida cleaning up the waterways.
PENSACOLA, FL
Jury re-selected in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A jury was selected for a second time Monday for the trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles, who is accused of inappropriately touching patients and employees. A mistrial was declared by an Escambia County judge last week in the first trial against the dentist, after the judge...
PENSACOLA, FL
Woman claims mother died after neglect at Pensacola nursing home

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police is investigating claims of neglect brought by the daughter of a woman whose mother died at a nursing home. Kathleen Brewer says her mother Mae Powell Williams started living at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2020. Brewer, who lives out-of-state, says when coming to...
PENSACOLA, FL
DeSantis and Crist address number of topics during heated governor's race debate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WEAR) -- A heated debate took place in South Florida Monday night between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. It was getting a little loud at times inside the venue Monday night, the crowd was in full force on both sides of the aisle.
Town hall set for new townhome development in Perdido Key

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- People who live in Escambia County are invited to a town hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Perdido Bay United Methodist Church. Escambia County District One Commissioner, Jeff Bergosh, is hosting the meeting about traffic concerns related to a new luxury townhome development at the foot of the Theo Baars Bridge.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola drug store vandalized with anti-vaccination graffiti

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola drug store and clinic was vandalized with spray paint. First City Drugs and ProHealth share a building on College Parkway. The graffiti says "VAXX KILLS - STOP." Pharmacist Derek Stephens believes the tagging was politically motivated. "As a health care professional, we’re here to give...
PENSACOLA, FL
POLLING LOCATIONS: Early voting in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Early voting opened Monday morning across Florida for the mid-term elections. The early voting portion will end Nov. 5 ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day. Here are the locations in our Northwest Florida counties:. Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor. Main Library, 239...
FLORIDA STATE
Concerns grow over surge of respiratory illnesses in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There are growing concerns over respiratory illnesses now surging across the country, including Northwest Florida. A triple threat -- COVID, the flu, and RSV. Some people are calling the combination of illness the "tridemic." "And both of those respiratory viruses have started earlier than usual and in...
Deputies: 60-year-old man shoots his wife in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a 60-year-old man shot his 52-year-old wife Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The domestic incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road near Century. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man "went outside with a handgun and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

