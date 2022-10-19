Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Threat cleared at Ferry Pass Elementary in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A threat has been cleared Tuesday morning at Ferry Pass Elementary School in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office was called to the school around 9 a.m., which is when the building was evacuated. As of 10:15 a.m., deputies have cleared the threat and students...
Gov. DeSantis says Florida education ranks amongst nation's highest despite dip in scores
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- From the pandemic, to recent legislation on parents rights and recent testing scores, much of Monday night's Florida gubernatorial debate touched on the state's education system. WEAR News took a closer look at a specific topic regarding education: The National Report Card. "You're the one waging the...
New video shows nearly 200 drivers illegally passing school buses in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Nearly 200 drivers were caught on camera through Santa Rosa County’s Bus Patrol pilot program from August to early October. Cameras are installed on five school buses across the county. Santa Rosa County is one of three school districts in that state that have...
An Angel leads by example for her daughters
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Teach by doing. The group, Ocean Hour Florida, wanted to share with you one mother's example to her children. Aside from the occasional vacation, Jennifer Deubler says she hasn't made plans on a Saturday for over six years. That's because every Saturday she is on the bays, the bayous, the bluffs or the Gulf, volunteering with Ocean Hour Florida cleaning up the waterways.
Jury re-selected in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A jury was selected for a second time Monday for the trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles, who is accused of inappropriately touching patients and employees. A mistrial was declared by an Escambia County judge last week in the first trial against the dentist, after the judge...
Woman claims mother died after neglect at Pensacola nursing home
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police is investigating claims of neglect brought by the daughter of a woman whose mother died at a nursing home. Kathleen Brewer says her mother Mae Powell Williams started living at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2020. Brewer, who lives out-of-state, says when coming to...
Santa Rosa commissioners works to name Pea Ridge Connector project
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Work continues on the Pea Ridge Connector, and Santa Rosa commissioners are trying to decide on an official name before it's completed. Crews broke ground for the 1.7 mile road in 2020. The goal is to alleviate traffic on Highway 90 between Milton and Pace.
DeSantis and Crist address number of topics during heated governor's race debate
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WEAR) -- A heated debate took place in South Florida Monday night between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. It was getting a little loud at times inside the venue Monday night, the crowd was in full force on both sides of the aisle.
Town hall set for new townhome development in Perdido Key
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- People who live in Escambia County are invited to a town hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Perdido Bay United Methodist Church. Escambia County District One Commissioner, Jeff Bergosh, is hosting the meeting about traffic concerns related to a new luxury townhome development at the foot of the Theo Baars Bridge.
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop wants new lawyer
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Escambia County is asking for a new lawyer. Jared Stanga -- who is set to go to trial on Nov. 1 -- appeared in court Tuesday. Court records show he sent a letter asking for...
Pensacola drug store vandalized with anti-vaccination graffiti
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola drug store and clinic was vandalized with spray paint. First City Drugs and ProHealth share a building on College Parkway. The graffiti says "VAXX KILLS - STOP." Pharmacist Derek Stephens believes the tagging was politically motivated. "As a health care professional, we’re here to give...
POLLING LOCATIONS: Early voting in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Early voting opened Monday morning across Florida for the mid-term elections. The early voting portion will end Nov. 5 ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day. Here are the locations in our Northwest Florida counties:. Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor. Main Library, 239...
Farmer Duke wins Escambia County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit Halloween Costume Contest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A winner has been picked for the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit Halloween Costume Contest. According to the sheriff's office, Duke the farmer had the most votes by the community, with Mardi as a ghost coming in second place. The sheriff's office wants to thank...
Tips to help the Northwest Florida community avoid deer while driving
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- With the temperatures dropping as we head into fall, deer are on the move and you might run into them on the road. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office shared some tips from the Baker Fire District to help the community avoid deer while driving. Some of...
VOTE: Which Escambia County Sheriff's Office K-9 has the best Halloween costume?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Last week, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office hosted a Halloween costume contest featuring their mounted units. This week, ECSO K-9s are joining in on the fun in this year's "ECSO K-9 Howl-o-ween Costume Contest." Much like the previous contest, the community will get the opportunity to...
Deputies search for Fort Walton Beach 12-year-old who didn't return home from school
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are trying to locate a 12-year-old Fort Walton Beach girl who did not return home from school Monday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office put out an alert Tuesday for 12-year-old Sania Morris. Deputies say she didn't return home from Okaloosa Academy on Lovejoy Rd. in Fort Walton Beach.
Concerns grow over surge of respiratory illnesses in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There are growing concerns over respiratory illnesses now surging across the country, including Northwest Florida. A triple threat -- COVID, the flu, and RSV. Some people are calling the combination of illness the "tridemic." "And both of those respiratory viruses have started earlier than usual and in...
Santa Rosa County homeowner builds pig pen over new driveway in property dispute
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County property owner is taking matters into his own hands in an ongoing dispute with a big developer. Bill Lewis says D.R. Horton construction company poured a driveway over his right of way. The property sits near the corner of 10 Mile...
Strong storms possible tonight in Northwest Florida, Southwest Alabama
Our next weathermaker is here across NW Florida. Bring an umbrella if you plan to head out to the fair this evening. We've already started to see rain across the area. Northwest Florida and most of Southwest Alabama are under a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5).
Deputies: 60-year-old man shoots his wife in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a 60-year-old man shot his 52-year-old wife Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The domestic incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road near Century. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man "went outside with a handgun and...
