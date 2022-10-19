Read full article on original website
Mining for votes on the Iron Range
Working on his reelection bid Congressman Pete Stauber joined up with Minnesota Republican candidate for governor, Dr. Scott Jensen campaigning on the Iron Range. On Thursday both candidates visited the cities of Virginia and Eveleth. Stauber and Jensen made it clear they support copper-nickel mining in Northern Minnesota that would expect to bring more good paying jobs to the Iron Range. However, copper-nickel mining is also controversial as opponents stress there is a higher risk of water pollution compared to traditional mining.
Minnesota Power celebrates construction of Jean Duluth Solar Project
In just a couple of months, more power of the sun will be flowing into the Minnesota Power grid. Minnesota Power dedicated its new 1.6-megawatt Jean Duluth Solar project on Wednesday morning. Set off Riley Road, it is made up of 3,770 solar panels made at Heliene in Mt. Iron.
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said...
Arizona refuses US demand to remove containers along border
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has refused the federal government’s demand to take down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won’t do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier instead. The Arizona Department of...
Student Loan Lawsuit in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin taxpayers group that unsuccessfully brought a lawsuit seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. The Brown County Taxpayers Association on Wednesday asked the high court to put the program on...
Sabrina Ullman: Wonderful weekend weather before temperatures drop back to normal
Whether you need to rake, clean your gutters, or just simply enjoy time outside, this is the weekend for you. Today will be partly sunny with a southeasterly breeze keeping the North Shore a touch cooler than the rest of the region. Afternoon highs vary from the upper 50s to the upper 60s for the Northland. The southern portion of Minnesota will have a few spots in the low eighties.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home...
Sabrina Ullman: Warming trend for the rest of the week
Tonight will start cloudy but clear by daybreak. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. A light west wind will shift to the northwest late tonight. Thursday will be slightly warmer than today. Afternoon highs will be close to 50 degrees throughout the Northland. The warming trend...
