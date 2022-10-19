Read full article on original website
DC Council passes non-citizens voting bill
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 4, 2022. The DC Council has passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act, according to a tweet from Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who is the bill's lead sponsor. This bill will allow non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants to vote in local elections in D.C.
Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Bused Migrants Resettling In D.C. Say They Struggle To Access Health Care, Other Resources
Migrants who were bused to D.C. by Republican governors and decided to stay local are facing difficulties in accessing local resources — including identification cards and health coverage — they told the D.C. Council on Thursday. Those who testified described problems accessing Health Care Alliance — local health...
Washington City Paper
D.C. Police Officer Drove Drunk, Violated No-Contact Order
When first asked about the circumstances surrounding his Dec. 10, 2021, arrest for strangulation and abduction, D.C. police officer Manuel Reyes wasn’t completely honest. Reyes, who graduated from the police academy in December 2020, told a Metropolitan Police Department internal affairs agent that he was not driving drunk on the night of his arrest in Arlington. Only after he took a break from the interview to speak with his union rep did Reyes return and tell IAD Agent Diane Brooks that he “wanted to start fresh and start telling the truth,” Brooks said Thursday during a disciplinary hearing. Reyes told her he had more to drink that night than he typically does and only remembered “flashes” of the evening.
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
Video showing DC police using ‘excessive force’ outrages community leaders
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many people are outraged over a video showing possible excessive use of force by D.C. police. The incident happened Thursday in Southeast after police were called around to the 3400 block of Stanton Road around 9:30 p.m. for sounds of gunfire. The video shows officers appearing to get physical with […]
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
fox5dc.com
Contee says 'significant progress' being made in brutal DC Metrobus attack investigation
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said "significant progress" is being made in the investigation into a brutal attack on a woman onboard a D.C. Metrobus. In an interview with FOX 5 Friday, Contee said D.C. Police are working closely with Metro Transit Police investigators and "hope to bring that matter to closure sooner rather than later."
NBC Washington
DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support
Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
popville.com
“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”
“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
'Totally unacceptable' | Community responds to video showing use of force by DC Police
WASHINGTON — A council member is calling for action from the Metropolitan Police Department after a video made its rounds on social media showing officers using 'excessive force' when arresting two people in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening. DC Police told WUSA9 that they are aware of the video that...
WJLA
'DC's criminal laws are a mess': Council to vote on century-old criminal code
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. Council committee plans to meet on Friday afternoon to vote on the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022 (RCCA) legislation to "advance a long overdue modernization, organization, and revision of the District’s entire criminal code," according to the office of D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen (Ward 6).
ANC Commissioner and wife call out DC Housing Authority for slow response times
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The problems with DC Housing Authority continue. This time, an ANC Commissioner and his wife are calling out the agency after having no heat for three days. WUSA9 started making calls this afternoon and the agency came out to fix it, but it speaks to...
DC, federal leaders discuss ways to make city safer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ward 2 has seen eight of the District’s 163 homicides this year. Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who represents the area, joined DC Attorney General Karl Racine, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, Metropolitan Police Department Robert Contee, and Tia Bell, the founder of the anti-gun violence group, T.R.I.G.G.E.R., gathered Tuesday night at the […]
fox5dc.com
2 men arrested in vicious Metrobus assault
WASHINGTON - Two men have been arrested for the violent assault of a woman who was traveling home on a Metrobus in D.C. earlier this week. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke tweeted the news Friday evening, thanking Metro Transit Police for their work. He called the altercation "reprehensible" and unacceptable" and credited Attorney General Karl Racine with bringing more attention to the incident.
WJLA
DCPS, police looking into allegations that a DC teacher locked child in closet
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are looking into reports that a teacher locked a student into a closet, the school system said. DCPS said that they are looking into allegations that a teacher at Lawrence Boone Elementary School, located at 2200...
NBC Washington
DC Opens New Police Cadet Facility While Facing Officer Shortages
A new training facility for police cadets opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C., as the District is trying to recruit and retain officers. The facility is located at 2405 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE and is the first space dedicated solely to the D.C. Corps Program. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee attended the facility's opening.
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
Washingtonian.com
DC’s First Bar With No Alcohol Is Coming Soon
When Gigi Arandid was on a flight to the Dominican Republic, she did what most people do when caught 30,000 feet in the air: flipped through an airplane magazine. That’s where she first learned about Sans Bar—a cocktail spot in Austin, Texas serving exclusively zero-proof drinks. At the time, Arandid had been sober for two years and the idea resonated with her. So when Arandid, who has a background in customer service and hospitality, later had the chance to take over a space on H Street Northeast, she remembered that article and everything clicked. She would open the first alcohol-free bar and event space in DC.
