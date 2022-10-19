ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

DC Council passes non-citizens voting bill

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 4, 2022. The DC Council has passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act, according to a tweet from Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who is the bill's lead sponsor. This bill will allow non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants to vote in local elections in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

D.C. Police Officer Drove Drunk, Violated No-Contact Order

When first asked about the circumstances surrounding his Dec. 10, 2021, arrest for strangulation and abduction, D.C. police officer Manuel Reyes wasn’t completely honest. Reyes, who graduated from the police academy in December 2020, told a Metropolitan Police Department internal affairs agent that he was not driving drunk on the night of his arrest in Arlington. Only after he took a break from the interview to speak with his union rep did Reyes return and tell IAD Agent Diane Brooks that he “wanted to start fresh and start telling the truth,” Brooks said Thursday during a disciplinary hearing. Reyes told her he had more to drink that night than he typically does and only remembered “flashes” of the evening.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support

Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”

“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
fox5dc.com

DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees

WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC, federal leaders discuss ways to make city safer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ward 2 has seen eight of the District’s 163 homicides this year. Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who represents the area, joined DC Attorney General Karl Racine, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, Metropolitan Police Department Robert Contee, and Tia Bell, the founder of the anti-gun violence group, T.R.I.G.G.E.R., gathered Tuesday night at the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 men arrested in vicious Metrobus assault

WASHINGTON - Two men have been arrested for the violent assault of a woman who was traveling home on a Metrobus in D.C. earlier this week. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke tweeted the news Friday evening, thanking Metro Transit Police for their work. He called the altercation "reprehensible" and unacceptable" and credited Attorney General Karl Racine with bringing more attention to the incident.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Opens New Police Cadet Facility While Facing Officer Shortages

A new training facility for police cadets opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C., as the District is trying to recruit and retain officers. The facility is located at 2405 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE and is the first space dedicated solely to the D.C. Corps Program. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee attended the facility's opening.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

DC’s First Bar With No Alcohol Is Coming Soon

When Gigi Arandid was on a flight to the Dominican Republic, she did what most people do when caught 30,000 feet in the air: flipped through an airplane magazine. That’s where she first learned about Sans Bar—a cocktail spot in Austin, Texas serving exclusively zero-proof drinks. At the time, Arandid had been sober for two years and the idea resonated with her. So when Arandid, who has a background in customer service and hospitality, later had the chance to take over a space on H Street Northeast, she remembered that article and everything clicked. She would open the first alcohol-free bar and event space in DC.
WASHINGTON, DC

