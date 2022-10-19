Read full article on original website
A slow path to justice: Wisconsin faces a shortage of prosecutors
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the pandemic started, many court hearings were delayed and it created a backlog of court cases. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says without additional resources, this problem will continue. It’s been said the wheels of justice turn slowly. The pandemic nearly brought it to a stop. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke knows that...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Retaining a Constitutional Right: Thousands of eligible Wisconsin voters face ballot barriers in jail
Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four years in prison on felony charges that in Wisconsin result in disenfranchisement. What Carlson did not realize is that while he sat in jail prior to his conviction, he could have cast a ballot. Only, he says, no one told him he was still eligible.
CBS 58
How Wisconsin's parole system works and the political battle brewing over it
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Inmates convicted of violent crimes who were paroled by the state have become a central issue for Republicans this election cycle. It's largely been a focus of Republican candidate Tim Michels' campaign in an effort to keep the governor's race focused on crime. Michels has been hammering his Democratic opponent Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for paroling inmates convicted of murder, rape and other brutal crimes which has been reported by the conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now.
CBS 58
Surrogates head to Wisconsin next week to boost turnout in crucial counties
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's that time of year that campaigns bring reinforcements to help energize their base, and there's a reason why. Next week, the battle of the surrogates begins as Democrats look to strengthen turnout in Madison and Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Republicans will focus on the Milwaukee suburbs - a key voting demographic.
captimes.com
Opinion | Please, young people, shock us with massive turnout
Those of us in school before the Vietnam War were told that America never lost wars, and that was just one part of our nation’s perfection. We lived in the land of freedom and opportunity. We made no mistakes, or at least none worth studying in class. That whitewashing...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin tops nation as state with one of the most expensive gubernatorial, senate races
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s high-profile midterm races are garnering national attention and big bucks. From the gubernatorial race to the contest for the U.S. Senate, tens of millions of dollars are pouring into the Badger State in the form of political advertising and individual contributions to the candidates.
captimes.com
Groups push back on 'threats to democracy' ahead of November election
With less than a month to go until Wisconsin’s midterm election, election officials, candidates and activists are sounding the alarm on efforts to sow doubts about election security, while working to ensure voters are equipped to cast their ballots. In the last few weeks, groups like the Defend Democracy...
wpr.org
Vague, inconsistent policies prevent thousands in Wisconsin jails from voting, report says
Across the state, policies in county jails have prevented thousands of people within their walls from voting, according to a new ACLU Wisconsin report. "Widespread variance across voting policies, practices, and protocols within Wisconsin county jails has led to the continued disenfranchisement of eligible voters that are within the jails of Wisconsin," said Abby Kanyer, the organization's deputy director of community engagement.
captimes.com
State Debate: Those spreading lies need to be confronted, insists the Racine Journal Times
A message must be sent to those spreading lies, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. It may be awhile before the parents of the kids killed in the Sandy Hook massacre get a red cent from Alex Jones, but the system needs to be relentless in pursuing compensation for what he caused these victims, the paper adds.
CBS 58
'Sko Vote Den!': New mural to encourage high voter turnout from Milwaukee's Native population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are almost two weeks from Election Day. On Friday, several Native organizations and tribes in Wisconsin came together for a ceremony at Milwaukee's Gerald Ignace Indian Health Center, encouraging Native Americans to get out and vote. Milwaukee is home to the largest concentration of Native...
wpr.org
Violent crime is up. Here's how Wisconsin’s candidates for governor say they'll tackle it.
When the candidates for Wisconsin governor met in last week's debate, Republican Tim Michels promised that if he's elected, criminals would take notice. "I'm going to let them know, there's a new sheriff in town," Michels said. Michels and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers agree that more state funding needs to...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin sees more children in the hospital with RSV
Jordan Leavy-Carter's car was found in Beloit two days earlier, and he used to live in the city. More children hospitalized with RSV, which looks like common cold. If a child with cold symptoms shows decreased appetite or drinking, get them checked by a doctor. Why there were fewer political...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
x1071.com
DHS reports 1,095 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin
1,095 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 857. DHS also reports four new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the seven-day average to two per day.
Wisconsin senator candidate Mandela Barnes visits downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin Senator nominee Mandela Barnes made his way to downtown La Crosse. The current lieutenant governor hosted a meet and greet at Thrunie’s to hear from community members and leaders about area issues. Barnes has run a tight race with his opponent Republican Ron Johnson, who has publicly criticized Barnes on his approach to police and...
CBS 58
Tim Michels signals support for dismantling MPS, won't arrest doctors who perform abortions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Republican candidate running against Democratic Governor Tony Evers signaled support for dismantling Milwaukee Public Schools as a potential part of his education plan. During an appearance at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee, Tim Michels called MPS "broken," referencing lagging test scores and floated support for...
94.3 Jack FM
Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
captimes.com
Letter | Ignore lies, vote for Democrats
Dear Editor: My inbox is full of GOP messages claiming to know what I stand for. As a mother, grandmother, Democrat, and health care provider, let’s set the record straight. Democrats support our sheriffs, police, the rule of law, reasonable gun safety and mental health care. Untreated mental illness and drug addiction fuel crime. Nobody wants people killed for violations that merit tickets or jail time. We must bring to justice those that attacked the Capitol and violated our rule of law.
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Craig Vannieuwenhoven Stabbed Wife in Back, Killing Her | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #42
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Craig Vannieuwenhoven was one of them. His release was discretionary. 42th in the...
