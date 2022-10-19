ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

A slow path to justice: Wisconsin faces a shortage of prosecutors

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the pandemic started, many court hearings were delayed and it created a backlog of court cases. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says without additional resources, this problem will continue. It’s been said the wheels of justice turn slowly. The pandemic nearly brought it to a stop. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke knows that...
milwaukeeindependent.com

Retaining a Constitutional Right: Thousands of eligible Wisconsin voters face ballot barriers in jail

Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four years in prison on felony charges that in Wisconsin result in disenfranchisement. What Carlson did not realize is that while he sat in jail prior to his conviction, he could have cast a ballot. Only, he says, no one told him he was still eligible.
CBS 58

How Wisconsin's parole system works and the political battle brewing over it

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Inmates convicted of violent crimes who were paroled by the state have become a central issue for Republicans this election cycle. It's largely been a focus of Republican candidate Tim Michels' campaign in an effort to keep the governor's race focused on crime. Michels has been hammering his Democratic opponent Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for paroling inmates convicted of murder, rape and other brutal crimes which has been reported by the conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now.
CBS 58

Surrogates head to Wisconsin next week to boost turnout in crucial counties

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's that time of year that campaigns bring reinforcements to help energize their base, and there's a reason why. Next week, the battle of the surrogates begins as Democrats look to strengthen turnout in Madison and Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Republicans will focus on the Milwaukee suburbs - a key voting demographic.
captimes.com

Opinion | Please, young people, shock us with massive turnout

Those of us in school before the Vietnam War were told that America never lost wars, and that was just one part of our nation’s perfection. We lived in the land of freedom and opportunity. We made no mistakes, or at least none worth studying in class. That whitewashing...
captimes.com

Groups push back on 'threats to democracy' ahead of November election

With less than a month to go until Wisconsin’s midterm election, election officials, candidates and activists are sounding the alarm on efforts to sow doubts about election security, while working to ensure voters are equipped to cast their ballots. In the last few weeks, groups like the Defend Democracy...
wpr.org

Vague, inconsistent policies prevent thousands in Wisconsin jails from voting, report says

Across the state, policies in county jails have prevented thousands of people within their walls from voting, according to a new ACLU Wisconsin report. "Widespread variance across voting policies, practices, and protocols within Wisconsin county jails has led to the continued disenfranchisement of eligible voters that are within the jails of Wisconsin," said Abby Kanyer, the organization's deputy director of community engagement.
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin sees more children in the hospital with RSV

Jordan Leavy-Carter's car was found in Beloit two days earlier, and he used to live in the city. More children hospitalized with RSV, which looks like common cold. If a child with cold symptoms shows decreased appetite or drinking, get them checked by a doctor. Why there were fewer political...
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
x1071.com

DHS reports 1,095 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

1,095 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 857. DHS also reports four new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the seven-day average to two per day.
94.3 Jack FM

Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
captimes.com

Letter | Ignore lies, vote for Democrats

Dear Editor: My inbox is full of GOP messages claiming to know what I stand for. As a mother, grandmother, Democrat, and health care provider, let’s set the record straight. Democrats support our sheriffs, police, the rule of law, reasonable gun safety and mental health care. Untreated mental illness and drug addiction fuel crime. Nobody wants people killed for violations that merit tickets or jail time. We must bring to justice those that attacked the Capitol and violated our rule of law.
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
