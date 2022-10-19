ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acworth, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Multiple car break-ins for Piedmont Hospital employees

Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened at Piedmont Hospital last week. The cars were all parked in the employee deck.
fox5atlanta.com

Woman's body dumped at Acworth construction site, family devastated

CARTERSVILLE, Ga - A woman's body was found at a construction site in Acworth last Friday. She has since been identified as 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe. Sharpe's family is devastated. "She was a wonderful daughter, she was a great momma," said Deborah Moon, Amanda's mother. Tears streamed down Moon's face as...
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Florida murder suspect arrested after running from cops near Jonesboro gas station, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County arrested a man who ran from officers near a Jonesboro gas station before realizing he was wanted for murder in Florida. Police said they discovered murder and attempted murder warrants for 27-year-old Otis Abdul in Broward County, Florida, north of Miami. Officers arrested him on Wednesday morning on Mt. Zion Road when officers saw him running and hiding near a Chevron gas station.
JONESBORO, GA

