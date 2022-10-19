Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Remains of 7-year-old girl, grandmother who died in South Fulton house fire found
Remains of 7-year-old girl, grandmother who died in South Fulton house fire found Firefighters said Wednesday that the bodies of two adults were pulled from the rubble. Two people remained unaccounted for. CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Firefighter say the remains of a 7-year-old girl and her grandmother who...
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple car break-ins for Piedmont Hospital employees
Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened at Piedmont Hospital last week. The cars were all parked in the employee deck.
fox5atlanta.com
Levi Frady case: Georgia 11-year-old's disappearance, death remains mysterious 25 years later
ATLANTA - Levi Frady was reported missing in Forsyth County on Oct. 22, 1997. His body was found the next day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for leads in the 11-year-old boy's disappearance and death. Here's what investigators know about that day 25 years ago. Who was...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman's body dumped at Acworth construction site, family devastated
CARTERSVILLE, Ga - A woman's body was found at a construction site in Acworth last Friday. She has since been identified as 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe. Sharpe's family is devastated. "She was a wonderful daughter, she was a great momma," said Deborah Moon, Amanda's mother. Tears streamed down Moon's face as...
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Arson could cost Walmart more than $3M to repair store in Peachtree City
A 14-year-old was accused of setting a fire in the paper products section of the store. Walmart has plans to re-open the store, but it will remain closed for the entire holiday shopping season.
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
1 injured after shots fired during fight inside Stonecrest Mall, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is recovering after being shot during an argument inside The Mall at Stonecrest on Thursday afternoon. DeKalb County police say two men got into an argument inside a Champs sneakers store near the mall’s main entrance. The argument ended with shots being...
Authorities still searching for Douglas County convenience store clerk’s killer 13 years later
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It has been more than 13 years since Maryanne Humphrey was shot and killed at the convenience store where she worked, and the person responsible still has not been caught. Police say that in September 2009, a masked man walked into the Circle K on Stewart...
Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after using oven to heat apartment, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left the oven turned on to heat her Norcross apartment in November 2021 as she slept near her 2-month-old baby, Eden, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Son waited for 90 minutes for school bus to arrive, mom says
A Douglas County mother says she sent her son off to his school bus stop, but the bus didn't show up. The mom says it has happened over and over again.
Mall at Stonecrest reopens after non-fatal shooting, officials say
A dispute between two men at the Mall at Stonecrest escalated into a shooting Thursday afternoon that resulted in one man suffering a graze wound, DeKalb County police said.
Neighbors fed up with ‘landfill’ property; code enforcement says they’ve been out to it 20 times
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It used to be a beauty salon but now the property the salon once sat on looks like a landfill. DeKalb County Code Enforcement has been citing the property owner for the last three years, but nothing has changed. Willy Mitchell runs a title business...
fox5atlanta.com
Florida murder suspect arrested after running from cops near Jonesboro gas station, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County arrested a man who ran from officers near a Jonesboro gas station before realizing he was wanted for murder in Florida. Police said they discovered murder and attempted murder warrants for 27-year-old Otis Abdul in Broward County, Florida, north of Miami. Officers arrested him on Wednesday morning on Mt. Zion Road when officers saw him running and hiding near a Chevron gas station.
Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site
A man has been arrested in connection with a body being found at a construction site in north Cobb County last week, according to authorities.
Pops of ammunition heard at fire that sent 2 to hospital, Cherokee County officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services are battling a fire that occurred overnight, Shift Commander Chad Davis confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Davis, fire officials responded to a call regarding a house...
Inmate found dead with his wrists and ankles bound inside Fulton County Jail, sources say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Fulton County Jail has died just days after the sheriff warned local leaders it could happen. Sources told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that an inmate on the mental health floor of the jail was found dead in his cell with his wrists and ankles bound.
Barrow County man shoots woman, kills 11-year-old before turning gun on himself, deputies say
Deputies say a Barrow County man fatally shot a woman and an 11-year-old girl Monday night before turning the gun on himself. Investigators in Barrow County were dispatched to a home near the 1800 block of Celestial Run on Monday after receiving a call about two people arguing shortly before 8 p.m.
Man found not guilty of headbutting Newnan pastor during 2018 confrontation
A man accused of headbutting a Newnan pastor in 2018 was found not guilty this week....
Comments / 1