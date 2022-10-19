ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 observations: Alvaro Gonzalez's hat trick leads St. Xavier to state soccer quarterfinals

By J.L. Kirven, Louisville Courier Journal
St. Xavier soccer coach Andy Schulten can be a hard man to impress.

After fielding 11 state championship-winning squads over two decades, Schulten has seen his fair share of talent. At the beginning of the season he wasn't quite sure if this year's Tigers were good enough to complete the dozen.

"I thought competing for a Seventh Region championship was probably the ceiling for this team," Schulten said. "But gosh, as the season's gone along I just started seeing some of the things that the guys were doing. I thought, 'Wow, we're really good, I mean we're really good.' We've just got to get the most out of our guys each game."

No. 1 St. Xavier looked like a state championship favorite Tuesday night after blanking Butler 5-0 at home in the first round of the KHSAA boys soccer state tournament. The Tigers move on to Saturday's quarterfinal matchup and will face Second Region champion Madisonville-North Hopkins at Brother Thomas More Page Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from St. Xavier's dominant win:

A secret weapon

St. Xavier senior defender Paul Shockley typically plays in the box, but over the last two games Schulten has found success with him playing up on the attack. In the Seventh Region championship against Trinity, Shockley broke the Shamrocks' five-game shutout streak with a surprising goal. He came up big yet again Tuesday night.

Shockley scored the Tigers' first goal of the game with just nine minutes left in the first half. It was only his fifth goal of the season, but Schulten feels confident he'll be an x-factor for the Tigers throughout the tournament.

"That's become quite a weapon for us," Schulten said. "Bringing him up out the back and playing some of our set pieces off of him, and he found the back of the net again. That allowed us to relax a little bit."

Alvaro Gonzalez gets tricky

Leading by only a goal after the break, St. Xavier needed a spark to gain distance from the Bears. Say hello to Alvaro Gonzalez.

In the span of eight minutes, Gonzalez scorched Butler's defense with three straight goals, giving the Tigers a commanding 4-0 lead with over 30 minutes still to play. Schulten couldn't believe it. Gonzalez couldn't help but blush from the craziest sequence of his high school career.

"I've never had anything like that," Gonzalez said. "As soon as I know that I'm in the box and I have that opportunity, I just push with all I have and try to create the best opportunity I can ."

Schulten said that Gonzalez has worked really hard to find his rhythm with the Tigers again after missing time from a concussion a few weeks ago. Tuesday's display was a glimpse at what the junior midfielder can do at full power.

"When he's on, he's one of the top players in the state," Schulten said. "When he had a concussion a few weeks ago he just hadn't been the same player. ... We've been trying to get him some minutes to get back in a connect with everybody and it had been a struggle. My goodness that second half. He got back to the old Alvaro that we're used to seeing."

Home field advantage

Dominating throughout the regular season has its perk for the No. 1-ranked Tigers. St. Xavier will once again have home field Saturday and at this point in the season that's too good of an advantage to pass up.

St. Xavier's even faster on turf fields and playing in front of a familiar setting can put a team at ease. Schulten felt that playing the Seventh Region tournament on Eastern's grass field made the game uglier for the Tigers.

"We kind of got away from our thing," Schulten said. "I think playing on our turf where we're a little more comfortable, it's a little faster and we've got our touch back."

