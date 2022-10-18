ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infant dies after drowning in bathtub at Phoenix apartment

By Vic Verbalaitis, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A 1-year-old girl has died after being found in a bathtub on Tuesday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex near North 27th and Glenrosa avenues after reports of an infant found in a bathtub, officials said. Upon arrival, they found a man providing CPR to the infant, and she was transported to the hospital by firefighters in extremely critical condition, authorities said.

The child died at the hospital, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the child was submerged for an unknown amount of time. Phoenix police said detectives are working to investigate the drowning.

Reach breaking news reporter Vic Verbalaitis at vverbalaitis@gannett.com or on Twitter @VicVerb.

