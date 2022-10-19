ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix tops Harbor Springs to advance to D4 district final

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago
SUTTONS BAY — The late season surge from the Charlevoix boys’ soccer team continues on.

Matched up with rival Harbor Springs for the third time this season Tuesday in their Division 4 district semifinal meeting, the Rayders picked up a fifth straight victory and third of the year over the Rams with a 3-1 win in Suttons Bay.

The victory sends Charlevoix into the district championship round of their D4 bracket, which will again be played in Suttons Bay against Leland on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The win also moved the Rayders to 11-4-4 overall on the season, their highest win total since a 14-win campaign in 2016. It’s also just two years removed from a 1-15-1 season for the Rayders.

Harbor Springs ended a 10-10 season, though the young Rams squad will graduate just three seniors. Harbor played throughout the season with 12 freshmen or sophomores in the lineup.

When the two met Tuesday, exchange student Nedes Zupka continued his strong campaign for the Rayders with a pair of goals, while Set Suchowolec also added a score.

Jack Jarema and Sam Pletcher also each picked up an assist in the game for Charlevoix.

The same tough conditions that blanketed most of Northern Michigan also met the Rams and Rayders in Suttons Bay.

Thursday’s district final will bring on a meeting between Charlevoix and Leland for a second time this season, with the Comets earning a 3-0 win on Oct. 1 the first time around.

Charlevoix has since rattled off the five straight wins. Game time will come at 6 p.m. Thursday in Suttons Bay.

DIVISION 3

ELK RAPIDS — The Division 3 district semifinal match between the Boyne City and Traverse City Christian soccer squads was postponed due to a power outage in Elk Rapids.

The Ramblers headed in with a 10-5-5 record, while Christian held the No. 1 seed within their D3 bracket at 13-4-3.

A day and time has not been set for the rescheduled game as of Tuesday night.

