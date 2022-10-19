Udonis Haslem Reveals His Nickname For Nikola Jović
Udonis Haslem joined Tobin and Leroy on the eve of the Miami Heat's season. He discussed beating Jimmy Butler's team in practice and giving him the business, Bam Adebayo beating him in shooting drills, how his former teammate Goran Dragić used to cheat at cards and his new nickname for rookie forward Nikola Jović "I call 7:30. At practice at 10:30, 11:30 I don't know if he understands English but at 7:30PM he shows up ready to play," said Haslem.
