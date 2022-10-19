Leetsdale, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and approved Dr. Robert Motte’s resignation from his position as the elementary principal. His last day on the job will be November 18, 2022 He has been with the district for 3 years. He was hired as superintendent in the Monessen School District. His replacement will be announced at the board’s November meeting.

