Leetsdale, PA

Leetsdale, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Leetsdale.

The Blackhawk High School soccer team will have a game with Quaker Valley High School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.

Blackhawk High School
Quaker Valley High School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Blackhawk High School soccer team will have a game with Quaker Valley High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Blackhawk High School
Quaker Valley High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

