Leetsdale, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Leetsdale.
The Blackhawk High School soccer team will have a game with Quaker Valley High School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.
Blackhawk High School
Quaker Valley High School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Blackhawk High School soccer team will have a game with Quaker Valley High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Blackhawk High School
Quaker Valley High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
