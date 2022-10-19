Kansas City mom’s car stolen at restaurant while she worked inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City mom says her car was stolen from the parking lot of a local restaurant while she was inside working.

Surveillance video at the Minsky’s Pizza on Southwest Boulevard from Monday night shows alleged thieves pull up in a dark sedan and steal Tiffani Laster’s white 2020 Kia Forte.

“I feel [they were watching me] because on the video they just really pulled right up to my car,” Laster said.

Video shows at least two people get out of the car. After only about a minute and a half, both cars drive off.

Laster said she was just outside on a smoke break and only left the car for a few minutes. She left the driver’s side door unlocked, accidentally, but the keys were inside the restaurant.

“I go back in, we got a little busy, and then that’s when I went back out, and my car is just gone,” Laster said. “And I’m just like in disbelief.”

Laster works two jobs and depends on the car to support her family.

“It’s just heartbreaking because I’m a single mother and I have three kids,” Laster said. “A lot of my activities are with my kids. I take my kids to school every day.”

Laster said she called KCPD, but due to staffing, an officer never made it out to her. She filed a report at a police station. KCPD said it prioritizes calls based on severity.

In August, FOX4 reported the department was down 222 officers. Newer numbers show the agency has 205 vacancies, 107 of those are for law enforcement.

“It’s just really heartbreaking, and it’s like, why did this happen?” Laster said. She’s started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a new car.

Prosecutors say about 6,000 cars are stolen per year in Kansas City. The solve rate is between 3-5%, so they stress prevention is key.

