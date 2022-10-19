ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WRGB

Biden plans to ease prices at the pump, but will it work?

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — President Joe Biden detailed his administration’s new plans to combat what you pay at the pump. On Wednesday, he announced the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Reserve, a move intended to ease prices at the pump amid OPEC’s announcement of cutting production.
AFP

Iranians strike as Mahsa Amini protests enter sixth week

Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in Iran on Saturday as women-led nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said. The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women, has fuelled the biggest protests seen in the Islamic republic for years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy