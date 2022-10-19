Read full article on original website
Schenectady man convicted of felony assault, repeatedly struck girlfriend with travel mug
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man was convicted Monday of the Class D violent felony of assault in the second degree, for a crime of domestic violence that occurred in the City of Schenectady on October 30, 2021. After a five-day trial, the jury also acquitted Jayson Hooks,...
New York Expression, showcasing dozens of artist with a range of disabilities
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A showcase of expression and celebrating our differences. A new art gallery, New York Expression opened Monday at the Saratoga Springs Hilton hotel. All 40 artists featured in the exhibit are living with different ranges of disabilities. Office for People with Developmental Disabilities Commissioner...
Driver arrested, charged in a fatal hit and run crash in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested an Albany man in connection to a fatal Monday night hit and run crash. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
Police investigating shots fired calls at 2nd and Harrison Streets in Troy
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Troy are now investigating reports of shots fired in the area of 2nd Street and Harrison Street in the city. This is video we gathered at the scene, as police worked to investigate. Officers say no victims have been located at this time,...
The McRib is coming back to some Capital Region cities
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The McRib, is returning to select cities nationwide, and the Capital Region has three cities on that list. The fast food giant said the McRib will return to menus at participating restaurants on Oct. 31 for its "Farewell Tour." And where will it be...
Red Cross aids 19 after early morning Nott Terrace fire
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Red Cross is assisting 19 people after a fire early Sunday morning on Nott Terrace. Schenectady Police responded to the scene at around 2 a.m., to find the Schenectady Fire Department battling the fire. They said seven people were displaced. The Red Cross is...
Third suspect convicted in 2019 Pittsfield homicide
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — A third suspect has been convicted in the 2019 death of an 18-year-old man in Pittsfield early in 2019. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtained a third conviction in the homicide of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. Dasean Smith, 24, of Pittsfield, was the the third...
Four arrested, including credit union employee in ID theft ring, say police
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem police say they have arrested 4 people, one an employee of a credit union as part of what they are calling an identity theft ring. According to investigators, the suspects are accused of using fake documents to open loans and steal money at various SEFCU branches.
Second suspect sentenced in 2021 Catherine Street armed robbery attempt
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A second suspect will deserve a determinate sentence of 8 years, after pleading guilty to a weapons charge in connection with an armed robbery attempt last year in Albany,. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Elijah Fields-Wilson, 23, of Albany, was...
After years on the move, City Church Albany finds a permanent home
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — City Church Albany has always said it's not a place, it's a people. Well, Sunday their prayers were answered as they opened a place for those people. They have roots now, 445 North Pearl Street in the warehouse district of Albany. It all started as a small group of people gathering to worship in the upper room of former Jillian’s bar downtown, as a nomadic church making 16 different moves along the way, hoping this new structure makes a positive impact in Albany.
Months off parole, dozens of fake credit cards, man arrested on fraud charges, say police
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man with an extensive criminal history on fraud charges. Police say the investigation began after a report of a victim who received a fraud alert that their credit card was used at a local restaurant. Shortly thereafter,...
DOT orders closure of Sunnyside Road bridge in Scotia, pending repairs in 2024
SCOTIA, NY (WRGB) — A Scotia bridge has been ordered closed, effective Wednesday at noon. Mayor Tom Gifford announced Monday that the DOT ordered the village to close the bridge over Sunnyside Road, due to unsafe conditions. The bridge will close Wednesday, Oct. 26 at noon, and no traffic...
200 headstones damaged, overturned in Bennington cemetery
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Police in Bennington are looking for those responsible for vandalism discovered in one of Bennington, VT's oldest cemeteries. According to investigators, over 200 gravestones have been overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend. Officials say there are graves in that cemetery...
Mayor Kim stands behind city's homeless shelter proposal
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim standing behind the city’s decision to move forward with placing a year-round homeless shelter at the current senior center on William Street. The senior center has outgrown their facility and will be moving to the YMCA in 2023.
Powerball prize balloons up to $625 million ahead of Monday's drawing
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Since there was no jackpot winner last Saturday, October 22nd, the winning jackpot is increasing to an estimated $625 million!. The next drawing is Monday night. There were three million dollar winners, after matching 5 numbers. Those winners were in NY, South Carolina and Texas.
Troy issues boil water advisory as repairs wrap on Polk Street water main break
TROY, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Deputy Mayor Chris Nolin says repairs are finishing up on the Polk Street water main, and a boil water advisory has been announced in anticipation of the water being turned back on. Properties on 4th Street between Main and Tyler Streets, St. Luke's Avenue,...
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Musicians "Rock Out for Scott," honoring one of their own who died of diabetes
TROY, NY (WRGB) — In Troy, a group of musicians coming together to support one of their own. Scott Dorrance passed away on January 13, 2020. He battled type 1 diabetes for much of his life, and Sunday, a very appropriate fundraiser in his name for the cause. The...
Albany County DA: Red flag law change does "literally nothing" for violent crime in Albany
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — All new tonight, Albany County District Attorney David Soares -- offering what could be considered a rebuttal to statements Gov. Kathy Hochul made Monday on usage of the state's red flag law. This law allows officials to take weapons away from people deemed a...
Diversity committee talks student protest amid controversy over "black out" football game
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — The fallout continues in the Guilderland Central School District. The "black out" theme for a recent high school football game, encouraging the wearing of black clothing, led to some students painting their faces black. The district is calling it an "offensive incident." A statement says...
