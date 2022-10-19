ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRGB

Driver arrested, charged in a fatal hit and run crash in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested an Albany man in connection to a fatal Monday night hit and run crash. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

The McRib is coming back to some Capital Region cities

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The McRib, is returning to select cities nationwide, and the Capital Region has three cities on that list. The fast food giant said the McRib will return to menus at participating restaurants on Oct. 31 for its "Farewell Tour." And where will it be...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Red Cross aids 19 after early morning Nott Terrace fire

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Red Cross is assisting 19 people after a fire early Sunday morning on Nott Terrace. Schenectady Police responded to the scene at around 2 a.m., to find the Schenectady Fire Department battling the fire. They said seven people were displaced. The Red Cross is...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Third suspect convicted in 2019 Pittsfield homicide

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — A third suspect has been convicted in the 2019 death of an 18-year-old man in Pittsfield early in 2019. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtained a third conviction in the homicide of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. Dasean Smith, 24, of Pittsfield, was the the third...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Second suspect sentenced in 2021 Catherine Street armed robbery attempt

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A second suspect will deserve a determinate sentence of 8 years, after pleading guilty to a weapons charge in connection with an armed robbery attempt last year in Albany,. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Elijah Fields-Wilson, 23, of Albany, was...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

After years on the move, City Church Albany finds a permanent home

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — City Church Albany has always said it's not a place, it's a people. Well, Sunday their prayers were answered as they opened a place for those people. They have roots now, 445 North Pearl Street in the warehouse district of Albany. It all started as a small group of people gathering to worship in the upper room of former Jillian’s bar downtown, as a nomadic church making 16 different moves along the way, hoping this new structure makes a positive impact in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

200 headstones damaged, overturned in Bennington cemetery

BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Police in Bennington are looking for those responsible for vandalism discovered in one of Bennington, VT's oldest cemeteries. According to investigators, over 200 gravestones have been overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend. Officials say there are graves in that cemetery...
BENNINGTON, VT
WRGB

Mayor Kim stands behind city's homeless shelter proposal

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim standing behind the city’s decision to move forward with placing a year-round homeless shelter at the current senior center on William Street. The senior center has outgrown their facility and will be moving to the YMCA in 2023.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Powerball prize balloons up to $625 million ahead of Monday's drawing

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Since there was no jackpot winner last Saturday, October 22nd, the winning jackpot is increasing to an estimated $625 million!. The next drawing is Monday night. There were three million dollar winners, after matching 5 numbers. Those winners were in NY, South Carolina and Texas.
ALBANY, NY

