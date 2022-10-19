ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn families affected by school bus driver shortage

By Callie Cassick, Neydja PetitHomme
 3 days ago

FAIRBORN, Ohio ( WDTN ) — It was a rude awakening for some Fairborn parents this morning when they found out their child’s school bus would not be showing up due to a bus driver shortage.

There were two bus routes canceled on Oct. 18, and this was not the first time this happened. A bus route on Friday and another on Monday had to be canceled.

More than half of US schools report ‘severe’ or ‘desperate’ bus driver shortage

Today it was Bus 62 to Fairborn Intermediate and Bus 24 to Pathway Charter School.

Ever since the pandemic, parents have been urged to have a backup plan in place for how to get their children to school.

