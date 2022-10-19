ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

kjzz.com

Hunters give advice as deer season starts, snow moves into Utah

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 21, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
UTAH STATE
Douglas Budget

Record fish caught in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wyoming from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Landowner Kills Wolves After Rare Attack On Horses

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A landowner recently killed some wolves in the Gros Ventre mountains after they killed two foals and injured three other horses, a Wyoming Game and Fish agent said. Wolf attacks on horses are rare, Dan Thompson told Cowboy State Daily in...
WYOMING STATE
ABC4

Strong cold front on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the end of the workweek! If you have been a fan of this elongated stretch of mild temperatures and sunshine, it will be important for you to enjoy today because we have BIG changes on the way as the strongest cold front of […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind, clouds, rain moving into Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snow of the season is dropping on Utah's higher elevations over the weekend, and lower areas will feel the chill with colder temperatures and rain. This report is being updated with the latest information from 2News meteorologists throughout the storm. Check back...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Orem city councilman's daughter sends inaccurate press release

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The switchboard at the Alpine School District lit up on the morning of October 20. Parents, teachers, and administrators from across Orem flooded the phones and email system. They were “freaked out,” said Alpine’s communications director, David Stephenson. A news story had...
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

Utah resorts, residents preparing for upcoming snow season

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — It may not seem like winter is approaching given this week's warm weather, but snow is already in the forecast. It's all fall colors and groups of people going rock climbing up Little Cottonwood Canyon right now, but that will soon be replaced by snow and skis.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project

RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Season's first snowstorm arriving during annual deer hunt

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snowstorm of the season is on its way to Utah, and it's happening as hunters across the state take to the outdoors in hopes of bagging a buck. The state's annual general deer hunt starts Oct. 22 and runs through the 30th,...
UTAH STATE
West Jordan Journal

Wasatch Wanderers rescue abandoned exotic pets, ducks and geese

When people think of animal rescue, they usually think about the thousands of abandoned dogs or cats waiting to be placed in forever homes. But Wasatch Wanderers rescue a different type of animal. Although Adison Smith and co-founder Kade Tyler have been rescuing animals for more than 10 years, it...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Utah boy, 5, survives dog mauling with more surgery, recovery ahead

SANDY, Utah — There are physical wounds — and then are the emotional ones. Mason Mihlberger, just 5, survived a dog mauling that sent him by helicopter to a hospital. “I almost died because he bit me in the cheek,” Mason told KSL TV. “He was dragging me all around, but my mom and dad came.”
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah DPS issues driver license scam alert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State police have issued a warning advising motorists they are investigating a new scam involving your driver license. In a social media post titled “Scam Alert,” the Utah Department of Public Safety notes: “If you receive an email asking for you to click on a link to prevent getting your Utah Driver License terminated, it’s a scam.
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

New Wyoming Transmission Line Will Bridge National Grids Together

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will be home to a transmission line that will bridge a gap between the electric grids of the eastern and western United States. The project will not only open energy export opportunities for the state’s electricity producers, it could lower...
WYOMING STATE

