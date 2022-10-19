Read full article on original website
Hunters give advice as deer season starts, snow moves into Utah
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 21, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
Record fish caught in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wyoming from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wyoming Landowner Kills Wolves After Rare Attack On Horses
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A landowner recently killed some wolves in the Gros Ventre mountains after they killed two foals and injured three other horses, a Wyoming Game and Fish agent said. Wolf attacks on horses are rare, Dan Thompson told Cowboy State Daily in...
Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds
Wolves in Utah? It could happen, and happen soon, one leading sportsman warned, posing extreme threats to big game populations and livestock herds. States in the West are grappling with the problem posed by the apex predator.
Strong cold front on the way
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the end of the workweek! If you have been a fan of this elongated stretch of mild temperatures and sunshine, it will be important for you to enjoy today because we have BIG changes on the way as the strongest cold front of […]
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind, clouds, rain moving into Beehive State
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snow of the season is dropping on Utah's higher elevations over the weekend, and lower areas will feel the chill with colder temperatures and rain. This report is being updated with the latest information from 2News meteorologists throughout the storm. Check back...
UPDATE: 1 killed in Provo ‘explosion’ fire
One man was killed in the structure fire that occurred in Provo Friday morning.
Orem city councilman's daughter sends inaccurate press release
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The switchboard at the Alpine School District lit up on the morning of October 20. Parents, teachers, and administrators from across Orem flooded the phones and email system. They were “freaked out,” said Alpine’s communications director, David Stephenson. A news story had...
Utah resorts, residents preparing for upcoming snow season
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — It may not seem like winter is approaching given this week's warm weather, but snow is already in the forecast. It's all fall colors and groups of people going rock climbing up Little Cottonwood Canyon right now, but that will soon be replaced by snow and skis.
Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project
RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
Season's first snowstorm arriving during annual deer hunt
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snowstorm of the season is on its way to Utah, and it's happening as hunters across the state take to the outdoors in hopes of bagging a buck. The state's annual general deer hunt starts Oct. 22 and runs through the 30th,...
New Utah tool helps identify healthy neighborhoods
Utah's Department of Health and Human Services launched a new tool Thursday that breaks down the factors that can impact a person's health by neighborhood.
Wasatch Wanderers rescue abandoned exotic pets, ducks and geese
When people think of animal rescue, they usually think about the thousands of abandoned dogs or cats waiting to be placed in forever homes. But Wasatch Wanderers rescue a different type of animal. Although Adison Smith and co-founder Kade Tyler have been rescuing animals for more than 10 years, it...
Fatal crash in Salt Lake City closes lanes for ‘several hours’
A crash in Salt Lake City near 1000 South and State Street has turned fatal has turned fatal, according to police.
Utah boy, 5, survives dog mauling with more surgery, recovery ahead
SANDY, Utah — There are physical wounds — and then are the emotional ones. Mason Mihlberger, just 5, survived a dog mauling that sent him by helicopter to a hospital. “I almost died because he bit me in the cheek,” Mason told KSL TV. “He was dragging me all around, but my mom and dad came.”
Utah DPS issues driver license scam alert
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State police have issued a warning advising motorists they are investigating a new scam involving your driver license. In a social media post titled “Scam Alert,” the Utah Department of Public Safety notes: “If you receive an email asking for you to click on a link to prevent getting your Utah Driver License terminated, it’s a scam.
New Wyoming Transmission Line Will Bridge National Grids Together
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will be home to a transmission line that will bridge a gap between the electric grids of the eastern and western United States. The project will not only open energy export opportunities for the state’s electricity producers, it could lower...
Neighbor says jet fighters 'a normal part of life' after F-35 crash
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — The F-35 that crashed as it neared a runway on the north edge of Hill Air Force Base had just cleared a ridge, with a South Weber neighborhood directly below. Neighbor Greg Holbrook witnessed “a big black plume,” and Bob Boyce—who lives just a...
