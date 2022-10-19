Read full article on original website
Related
wrtv.com
GasBuddy predicts some Indiana gas prices could fall below $3 next year
Ind. — A new analysis from GasBuddy found that gas prices are falling in Indiana, and could drop below $3 by next spring. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Analyst, tells WRTV that after restoration and maintenance at two nearby refineries in Whiting, Indiana and Oregon, Ohio, Indianapolis gas prices have dropped. Both refineries were damaged by fires.
wrtv.com
Drought returns to central Indiana
The growing season has come to an end across central Indiana. Indy dropped into the upper 20s Wednesday morning — a couple of weeks ahead of schedule for such cold temperatures. Although we're turning to the cold season, the amount of precipitation we receive is still important. Lately, we...
wrtv.com
Legendary Horsepower: Indiana Champions Day
Big Joe Staysniak and Racing Rachel tell you everything you need to know in the latest episode of Legendary Horsepower.
Comments / 0