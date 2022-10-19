ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

SWAT standoff leads to arrest at southwest Atlanta hotel

ATLANTA — A man was arrested overnight at a hotel following a SWAT standoff in the southwest part of the city, according to Atlanta Police Department. It happened in the early hours of the morning on Saturday. Atlanta Police Department said officers were sent to a Travel Inn at 2788 Forest Hill Drive regarding shots being fired in the area around 2:33 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment

ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sheriff Victor Hill takes the stand for more than 3 hours in federal civil rights trial

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill took the stand in his federal trial, saying he stands by his decision to put seven detainees in a restraint chair. Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of the detainees. Prosecutors argue the inmates did nothing to warrant four hours in a restraint chair with their upper arms strapped and hands cuffed behind their backs.
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple car break-ins for Piedmont Hospital employees

Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened at Piedmont Hospital last week. The cars were all parked in the employee deck.
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy