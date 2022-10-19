Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
2 teens arrested after 19-year-old found shot to death on DeKalb road
Two 17-year-old boys from Cobb County were arrested Wednesday after a teenager was found dead on a DeKalb County road la...
SWAT standoff leads to arrest at southwest Atlanta hotel
ATLANTA — A man was arrested overnight at a hotel following a SWAT standoff in the southwest part of the city, according to Atlanta Police Department. It happened in the early hours of the morning on Saturday. Atlanta Police Department said officers were sent to a Travel Inn at 2788 Forest Hill Drive regarding shots being fired in the area around 2:33 a.m.
3 gang members arrested after opening fire on rival in broad daylight
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have announced the arrest of a third suspect in a wild gun battle involving two rival gangs. Andre Krisshawn Hill, 22, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during of a felony, and participation in criminal street gang activity.
Grandmother wants answers after 12-year-old allegedly killed by her own father
WINDER, Ga. — A grandmother is heartbroken after a shooting claimed the life of her granddaughter earlier this week. The man accused of killing the young girl is her own father, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 17, deputies said Leonard Ahearn shot his 12-year-old daughter...
Florida murder suspect arrested in Georgia after almost a year on the run, authorities say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 27-year-old man wanted for murder and attempted murder from nearly a year ago in Florida was taken into custody on Friday, the Clayton County Police Department said. Officers said they were pulling into a Chevron Gas Station at 3441 Mt. Zion Road when they...
Driver accused of killing 2 while speeding away from Atlanta traffic stop identified
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified a driver accused of killing two people and injuring three others as he attempted to escape a traffic stop. The crash happened Thursday morning at Northside Drive and 14th Street. Investigators announced Friday that they have charged Bernard Yarbrough, 22, for the deadly crash.
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
New details released in shooting at Clark Atlanta homecoming party that injured 4
ATLANTA — Police are releasing new details in a shooting that left four people on Clark Atlanta University’s campus injured last weekend. Three students and a fourth victim were shot while at a homecoming party early Sunday morning. According to the incident report, a large crowd of people...
Police searching for 3 hooded suspects who tried breaking into Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of three suspects who tried breaking into a home. Video shows three suspects who are all wearing hoods and backpacks walk up to a home on Old Wesley Place on September 30. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Fate of Sheriff Victor Hill now in the hands of a jury
ATLANTA — The jury is now deliberating in the federal trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of jail inmates by putting them in a restraint chair for hours. Attorneys made their closing arguments on Friday before handing the case over...
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
Shiloh High School placed on soft lockdown after gun possibly fired on campus, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A high school in Gwinnett County was placed on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon after the principal said that someone walked onto the campus and may have fired a weapon. The incident happened at Shiloh High School around 2:30 p.m., but the principal, Dr. Danyel Dollard,...
1 injured after shots fired during fight inside Stonecrest Mall, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is recovering after being shot during an argument inside The Mall at Stonecrest on Thursday afternoon. DeKalb County police say two men got into an argument inside a Champs sneakers store near the mall’s main entrance. The argument ended with shots being...
Clayton jail workers warned not to give inmates keys to the facility
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A memo sent out to workers at the Clayton County Jail this week warned them of inappropriate behavior that won’t be tolerated, including giving inmates keys to the jail. Workers sent Channel 2′s Tom Jones a copy of the memo command staff sent to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment
ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
Inmate found dead with his wrists and ankles bound inside Fulton County Jail, sources say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Fulton County Jail has died just days after the sheriff warned local leaders it could happen. Sources told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that an inmate on the mental health floor of the jail was found dead in his cell with his wrists and ankles bound.
Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after using oven to heat apartment, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left the oven turned on to heat her Norcross apartment in November 2021 as she slept near her 2-month-old baby, Eden, according to police.
Sheriff Victor Hill takes the stand for more than 3 hours in federal civil rights trial
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill took the stand in his federal trial, saying he stands by his decision to put seven detainees in a restraint chair. Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of the detainees. Prosecutors argue the inmates did nothing to warrant four hours in a restraint chair with their upper arms strapped and hands cuffed behind their backs.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple car break-ins for Piedmont Hospital employees
Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened at Piedmont Hospital last week. The cars were all parked in the employee deck.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0