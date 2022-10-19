ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Police: Man injured after shots fired into Orlando apartment

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
Orlando police are looking for the person who they say shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and baby inside Tuesday night.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for the person who they say shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and baby inside Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the Catalina Isle community on L B McLeod Rd. just before 8 p.m. for reports of the shooting.

Police say an unknown suspect shot into the apartment where the man, woman, and child were, but only the man was hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect left the area after the shooting but before officers could arrive, according to investigators.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

