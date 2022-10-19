Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans express their unwavering love for Daemon as ‘House’ director breaks down the Hightower predicament

Read full article on original website
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
‘House of the Dragon’ finale images tease the rise of the Black Queen
With three days to go until House of the Dragon airs its anticipated season one finale, HBO has released a batch of stills that highlight the formation of the Black Council and Rhaenyra’s imminent coronation as the rightful Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. The last time on House, the...
‘Ring of Power’ fans luxuriate in the lines of dialogue that would make Tolkien himself proud
The Rings of Power might get a lot of flak for all the things it gets wrong, but when it comes to honoring Tolkien’s way with words, the fandom seems to think the first season is full of quotable lines. One of the distinguishing marks of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The...
A star-studded hit thriller that failed miserably at reinventing a classic survives assassination on Netflix
There’s no harm in paying homage to an undisputed classic of cinema that changed storytelling forever, and 2008’s Vantage Point is far from the worst attempt to employ the Rashomon method first brought to prominence in the legendary Akira Kurosawa’s 1950 classic, but it may well be one of the most underwhelming.
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
‘Black Adam’ star explains the biggest differences between his two DC roles
Dwayne Johnson may have an uncontested grip on the spotlight as the titular hero in Black Adam, but we’d be remiss to forget that the film carries a particularly dense ensemble weight. Indeed, alongside Johnson are the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge, all...
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
The single biggest box office hit of a year everyone wants to forget defends its territory on streaming
It would be selling things as short as humanly possible to describe 2020 as a year to forget, with the entire planet being ground to a standstill by the onset of COVID. The entertainment industry was almost completely crippled, so much so that theaters arguably still haven’t been completely restored to former glories. As a result, The Eight Hundred slipped almost entirely under the radar outside of its native China, in spite of being the highest-grossing release on the calendar.
Nostalgia Meets Halloween! 19 Episodes From '90s Shows
Nostalgia and chill during spooky season is a must.
Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ will reenact the British royal family’s most embarrassing public scandal
Netflix released the trailer for season five of The Crown on Thursday, which will delve into some of the more salacious scandals of the royal family in the ’90s. Namely, the escalating tensions between Charles III and Princess Diana, and the infidelity that led to the couple’s divorce.
Fans hoping ‘She-Hulk’ laid down the first marker for the impossible showdown everyone’s desperate to see
It would be an understatement to say that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law gave fans plenty to talk about, with positivity and negativity flowing in equal measure. Jennifer Walters may have reminded us on numerous occasions that it was her show, but Bruce Banner’s arc has generated plenty of questions among the Marvel Cinematic Universe faithful.
A shabby subterranean horror torn apart by critics, crowds, and creatures digs deep for a streaming resurgence
Even the worst horror movies ever made can manage to find at least a handful of supporters no matter how egregiously awful the end product turns out to be, but you may have to look a lot harder than usual to find anyone who has nice things to say about The Cave.
‘Black Adam’ producer recalls the ‘electric’ atmosphere shooting the post-credits scene
Unless you’ve been intentionally staying away from the internet (and particularly social media) over the last few days, then you’ll be fully aware that the biggest talking point coming out of Black Adam has absolutely nothing to do with the movie itself. Instead, once Dwayne Johnson’s grand introduction...
First ‘R.I.P.D. 2’ trailer promises paranormal carnage, but without Ryan Reynolds
Sequels, remakes, reboots, prequels. All part of Hollywood’s rich tapestry, and even more so essential thanks to the golden age of streaming. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned is the latest sequel to shoot itself straight to Netflix with its first trailer arriving. The sequel to 2012’s Ryan Reynolds-led...
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
