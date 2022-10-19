ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Cruise ship passenger airlifted to San Diego hospital

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kl0oW_0ieKyp4Y00

SAN DIEGO — An 82-year-old man experiencing heart attack symptoms was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard from a cruise ship about 270 miles off the San Diego coast Monday.

The incident occurred aboard the cruise ship Sapphire Princess when crewmembers contacted the Coast Guard Sector San Diego Join Harbor Operations Center about needing a medevac for a man suffering from heart attack symptoms, the U.S. Coast Guard stated in a release.

Petco Park to host free watch parties for NLCS Games 3 and 4

Air crews from sector San Diego and Coast Guard Sacramento assisted in air support for the victim on the Sapphire Princess.

The Jayhawk crew from San Diego were able to take the 82-year-old man back to San Diego, where an ambulance transported him to Scripps Memorial Hospital Hillcrest, Coast Guard officials said. He is currently in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego's fifth Raising Cane's location will open in Chula Vista

Louisiana-based Raising Canes are poised to open at the Chula Vista Center next year, saving the South Bay’s chicken tender-lover some time and gas. Slated to be the fifth San Diego location upon its March 2023 opening, a Raising Cane's at the Chula Vista Center will save South Bay customers a roughly 20-minute drive to the closest location in Santee. The first San Diego location opened in Santee in 2018, with the second area branch opened in Vista, the third in Mira Mesa, and the fourth in Escondido.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A severe flu season has been predicted for the winter of 2022. Nearly 40% of the students at Patrick Henry High School were out sick during the second week of October, and it wasn’t the only school affected. Greater than normal numbers of children...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy